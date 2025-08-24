“Obidients Are Why Peter Obi May Never Be President — Lawyer Deji Adeyanju”

Lagos, Nigeria — Lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju has warned that the Obidients, the grassroots support group for Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general elections, could be the reason the former governor of Anambra State may never occupy Nigeria’s presidency.

In a post shared on his X handle this afternoon, Adeyanju criticized the Obidients for what he described as a persistent habit of insulting and threatening critics, opponents, and even well-meaning allies. He argued that this confrontational approach played a significant role in Obi’s defeat in the 2023 polls.

Adeyanju’s comments have reignited debates on the influence of political support groups in Nigerian elections, with some analysts noting that highly mobilized but aggressive grassroots movements can sometimes alienate moderate voters.

For many observers, the remark also raises questions about the Labour Party’s internal strategy and how its messaging could evolve ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.