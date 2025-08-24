NLNG Signs Landmark 20-Year Gas Supply Deals with Six Producers to Secure Feedgas for Bonny Plant

• Contracts deliver 1.29 bcf/day to boost exports and domestic gas supply

• Milestone aligns with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative

By Naija247news – Lagos | August 23, 2025

In a move set to reshape Nigeria’s natural gas landscape, Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has signed long-term Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs) with six third-party producers to secure steady feedgas for its Bonny Island plant.

The 20-year contracts, with options for extension, will provide about 1.29 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d) of feedgas — a strategic step to restore reliability after years of supply disruptions caused by pipeline vandalism, sabotage, and operational challenges from legacy sources.

The agreements were signed with:

• SNEPCO–SUNLINK HI Project

• TEPNG–AMNI JV IMA Project

• NNPCL–First E&P JV

• SNG–NGML

• Oando–NNPC E&P

• TEPNG JV Ubeta

Restoring Reliability, Securing Growth

NLNG’s Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Philip Mshelbila, described the milestone as a “turning point” for the company and Nigeria’s wider energy sector.

“These agreements restore reliability of supply and ensure that we remain firmly on the path of growth and expansion,” he said. “They are the culmination of collaborative efforts by shareholders, stakeholders, and partners working to reposition NLNG as a dependable supplier in global markets.”

The GSAs mark a significant shift in NLNG’s supply strategy, diversifying beyond traditional shareholder JVs to include a wider pool of producers.

Alignment with Nigeria’s Decade of Gas

The deals come at a time when Nigeria is doubling down on its Decade of Gas initiative, a federal push to harness the country’s estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of proven reserves to power industrialisation, expand exports, and accelerate energy transition.

By ensuring reliable feedgas, NLNG will not only strengthen its export portfolio but also contribute to domestic gas availability for industries, power generation, and new energy investments.

“Gas is Nigeria’s bridge fuel for economic transformation,” said an energy analyst. “With these contracts, NLNG is showing investors and global buyers that the country can deliver on its commitments.”

Boosting Exports, Attracting Investment

Industry experts note that the new GSAs are crucial to restoring investor confidence at a time when international oil companies (IOCs) are divesting onshore assets and indigenous firms are emerging as major players.

“This is a game-changer not only for NLNG but for Nigeria’s gas economy,” one analyst told Naija247news. “Stable supply will underpin exports, strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global LNG market, and generate much-needed revenue for the national economy.”

The shift also underscores a structural change in the Nigerian energy sector — where indigenous companies are taking on greater responsibility in supply chains historically dominated by IOCs.

Global Competitiveness and National Development

As the world pivots to cleaner energy sources, Nigeria is betting on natural gas as the cornerstone of its energy transition. LNG exports already represent a major foreign exchange earner, but ensuring security of supply is critical for sustaining credibility with international buyers.

For the Federal Government, the agreements reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to using its gas wealth for industrial growth, job creation, and global competitiveness.

“Reliable feedgas is the backbone of Nigeria’s gas strategy,” said another industry watcher. “With these deals, NLNG is signalling to the world that Nigeria remains a serious player in the global LNG market.”

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.