Nigerian Police to Reward VeryDarkMan with ₦10 Million for Heroic Rescue in Edo State

Abuja, Nigeria — August 24, 2025 — The Nigerian Police Force is reportedly preparing to award popular social media activist and outspoken content creator, Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), the sum of ₦10 million following his heroic intervention during a violent kidnap attempt in Edo State.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when suspected kidnappers ambushed a vehicle, shooting the driver at close range and leaving him for dead as they attempted to drag passengers into the bush. Amid the chaos, VDM, who happened to be traveling along the same route, immediately jumped into action.

Disregarding his own safety, he rushed toward the scene, carried the severely wounded driver, and sped him to the nearest hospital. Witnesses said the content creator nearly pursued the gunmen into the bush in a desperate bid to foil the abduction, but was restrained by concerned members of the crowd who feared he would be killed.

A Hero Beyond Content Creation

The incident has since gone viral on social media, where Nigerians have hailed VDM as more than a content creator, describing him as a “true hero” who risked his life to save another. Many commentators noted that his act of courage reflects the bravery and compassion often absent in public spaces dominated by fear of insecurity.

“He is no longer just a content creator; he is a defender of humanity,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“If VDM had a weapon yesterday, he would have chased the kidnappers into the bush,” another remarked.

Police Response and Public Symbolism

The Nigerian Police Force, which has faced criticism in recent months for its handling of kidnapping and violent crime cases, reportedly intends to formally recognize VDM’s bravery with a ₦10 million award. Security analysts note that the decision carries symbolic weight—it represents an effort by the police to rebuild public trust by acknowledging the role of ordinary citizens in combating insecurity.

Such a move would also mark a rare instance of civilian heroism being officially celebrated at the federal security level, signaling what experts describe as “a potential shift in police-citizen relations.”

Who is VeryDarkMan?

Born in 1994 in Kaduna State, Martins Otse (VDM) rose to fame not just for his bold and often controversial content but also for his activism on social justice, corruption, and civic accountability. A graduate of the University of Lagos, VDM has often clashed with political figures and celebrities over issues of governance and morality.

His large online following has made him one of Nigeria’s most outspoken digital voices—unafraid to challenge institutions while using his platform to highlight injustice. This latest act of personal bravery has further deepened his public image as not only a critic of society but also an active participant in defending it.

The Larger Context: Rising Insecurity in Nigeria

Nigeria continues to grapple with a worsening security crisis, with kidnappings-for-ransom becoming a recurring nightmare across highways in the North and South. Edo State, strategically located as a link between the South-West and South-South, has witnessed a disturbing uptick in attacks by armed groups.

Analysts argue that VDM’s actions underscore both the vulnerability of ordinary Nigerians and the civic courage increasingly required in a country where state response often falls short. His bravery has sparked national debate on the role of citizens in complementing official security structures.

A National Moment of Reflection

As Nigerians celebrate VDM’s actions, questions remain about how many lives are lost in similar incidents daily without such intervention. While the police’s promised reward is widely welcomed, many Nigerians insist that lasting solutions must go beyond token awards and focus on systemic reforms to secure the highways and dismantle criminal networks.

For now, however, VDM stands as a symbol of hope—an unlikely hero who rose from online advocacy to real-life valor.

