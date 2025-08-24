📰 Naija247News Headlines
Geopolitics

Nigerian Air Force Kills 35 Armed Fighters Near Cameroon Border Amid Rising ISWAP, Boko Haram Attacks

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news — Abuja, August 24, 2025

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported killing at least 35 armed fighters in targeted air strikes near the country’s northeastern border with Cameroon. The operation on Saturday followed actionable intelligence indicating that insurgents were planning an attack on Nigerian ground troops in Kumshe, Borno State, said NAF spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame.

“Following the operation, communication was re-established with ground troops, who confirmed that the situation around their location had stabilised,” Ejodame added.

Rising Insurgent Activity

The air strikes come amid a resurgence of attacks by Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which have increasingly targeted military installations in northeastern Nigeria. Armed fighters have in recent months overrun bases, killed soldiers, and seized weapons, escalating security concerns along Nigeria’s borders with Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Though Nigeria’s 16-year conflict has slowed since its peak in 2015, violence has accelerated in 2025, highlighting persistent challenges for military operations and border security.

Humanitarian Impact

The United Nations reports that the insurgency has killed over 35,000 civilians and displaced more than 2 million people. Communities in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States remain highly vulnerable, with residents facing restricted access to food, healthcare, and education.

Strengthening Military Capacity

In a related development, the U.S. State Department recently approved the sale of $346 million worth of weapons, including bombs, rockets, and munitions, to Nigeria—pending Congressional approval. The package aims to enhance Nigeria’s ability to counter terrorist organizations and respond to both current and emerging threats.

Analysts note that while air strikes like the Kumshe operation demonstrate the NAF’s improved strike capabilities, long-term stabilization requires coordinated regional intelligence, ground troop resilience, and humanitarian support.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

