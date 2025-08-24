Nigeria Seeks $190m Japan’s JICA-Backed Loan to Expand Renewable Energy Access

Yokohama, Japan – August 24, 2025 — Nigeria is pursuing a $190 million renewable energy loan with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as the country intensifies efforts to close its chronic electricity access gap and accelerate the energy transition.

The plan was announced by Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan. The Nigerian delegation, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, engaged in high-level talks on energy, infrastructure, and industrial development with Japanese government officials and corporations.

Scaling Renewables for Underserved Communities

Adelabu explained that the proposed JICA-backed facility will expand distributed renewable energy (DRE) solutions across off-grid and underserved communities.

“This initiative builds on the recently launched $750 million World Bank Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme under the Mission 300 Compact, which aims to deliver clean and reliable power to more than 17 million Nigerians,” the Ministry of Power said.

The World Bank programme and the new JICA facility are expected to run in parallel, forming a blended finance framework to accelerate off-grid electrification while improving grid resilience in urban centres.

Talks with Japanese Corporations

On the sidelines of TICAD 9, Adelabu met with executives of Toshiba, Hitachi, Japan’s Transmission & Distribution Corporation, and energy exchange firms, with discussions centred on:

• Transmission infrastructure upgrades

• Reducing technical and commercial losses on the national grid

• Adopting advanced technologies for operational efficiency

• Private investment opportunities in Nigeria’s power value chain

The engagements are also designed to align with Nigeria’s broader industrialisation agenda by ensuring reliable power for industries and export zones.

Federal Government Commitments and JICA Financing

The ministry disclosed that recent Federal Executive Council (FEC) approvals include N19.08 billion in counterpart funding to unlock an earlier $238 million JICA loan. That financing will expand Nigeria’s transmission backbone, adding:

• 200km of new 330kV and 132kV double-circuit lines

• Six new substations

• Upgrades and extensions to existing facilities

Additionally, three substations funded through a $32 million JICA grant—in Apo (Abuja), Keffi (Nasarawa), and Apapa (Lagos)—are set for commissioning in the coming months. The facilities are expected to improve supply reliability for households, industries, and critical trade hubs such as the Lagos Port corridor.

Nigeria’s Energy Gap: 55–60% Access

Speaking at a TICAD panel session on “HICKARE Africa: Harnessing Innovation, Co-creation, and Knowledge for Accessible and Resilient Energy for Africa”, Adelabu outlined Nigeria’s current energy reality:

• Only 55–60% of Nigerians have access to electricity.

• A significant share of available supply remains unreliable.

• Urban areas still depend heavily on grid expansion, while rural and peri-urban communities rely on diesel, kerosene, and informal energy systems.

The minister stressed that Nigeria’s strategy combines:

• Grid expansion in cities and industrial corridors

• Solar mini-grids and standalone systems for rural electrification

• Supportive policies and private-sector partnerships

• Increased local manufacturing of renewable components such as inverters, batteries, and solar panels

However, challenges persist, including high financing costs, limited access to affordable loans for rural households, and the underutilisation of productive-use appliances that could drive economic activity in electrified communities.

Japan’s Longstanding Role in Nigeria’s Power Sector

Nigeria has been one of JICA’s largest beneficiaries in Africa for power-related assistance, ranging from infrastructure investments to technical training and feasibility studies. Adelabu commended Japan for its “consistent and long-standing support,” noting that deepened collaboration could open new opportunities in:

• Technology transfer

• Capacity-building for Nigerian engineers

• Financing blended energy transition projects

• Strengthening energy security for industries

“Our government is committed to reforms that make Nigeria an attractive destination for energy investment. With support from partners like JICA and the Japanese government, we can deliver reliable and affordable electricity while advancing our climate commitments,” Adelabu said.

The Bigger Picture: Why This Loan Matters

• Nigeria’s economic competitiveness: Power shortages cost the economy an estimated $28 billion annually (about 2% of GDP).

• Energy transition: The loan aligns with Nigeria’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, while reducing dependence on diesel and petrol generators.

• Geopolitical angle: Japan, competing with China’s Belt and Road footprint in Africa, is reinforcing its presence in Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sectors through concessional financing and technology partnerships.

• Investor confidence: Blended finance models with institutions like JICA and the World Bank could catalyze private-sector capital inflows into Nigeria’s $100bn energy transition plan.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.