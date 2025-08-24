Nigeria Repatriates High-Profile Chinese Fugitive in Landmark INTERPOL Operation

Abuja, Nigeria – August 24, 2025 — In a major win against transnational organized crime, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has successfully repatriated Dai Qisheng, a Chinese fugitive and alleged gang leader, to the People’s Republic of China.

The operation, carried out under the coordination of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, was executed in close partnership with INTERPOL NCB Beijing and the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria. The arrest and transfer, officials say, underscore Nigeria’s growing role as a serious player in international law enforcement cooperation.

How Nigeria Tracked Down the Fugitive

According to DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the NPF spokesperson, Dai had been on the run since 2024, after authorities in Zhijin County, Guizhou Province issued an arrest warrant for his alleged involvement in violent organized crime operations, including racketeering and armed gang activities.

INTERPOL red notices flagged his movements globally, but Dai evaded capture until August 8, 2025, when operatives in Abuja tracked and arrested him. His swift repatriation to Beijing on August 15, 2025, was facilitated through a police-to-police cooperation framework under INTERPOL protocols.

Egbetokun: “Nigeria Is Not a Safe Haven”

Speaking on the development, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun described the successful handover as a strong warning to international criminals.

“This operation sends a clear message to criminals worldwide: Nigeria will not be a safe haven for fugitives. Our borders will not shield those who seek to evade justice,” the IGP declared.

Egbetokun emphasized the importance of intelligence-sharing, operational synergy, and sustained international partnerships, noting that modern transnational crime requires joint global responses.

China-Nigeria Law Enforcement Cooperation

This repatriation marks a milestone in Nigeria–China relations, extending beyond trade and infrastructure cooperation to include security and justice collaboration. Chinese officials have repeatedly urged African nations to intensify efforts against fugitives fleeing into the continent, as Beijing continues its global crackdown on corruption, organized crime, and financial fraud.

For Nigeria, the move enhances its global reputation in policing diplomacy, positioning the country as a reliable partner in the fight against cross-border crime. Analysts say such cooperation could also strengthen bilateral ties, potentially translating into broader security, intelligence, and even economic benefits.

The Bigger Picture: Global Crime Networks

Experts warn that Africa has increasingly become a refuge for fugitives, drug cartels, cybercrime syndicates, and money-laundering rings, due to porous borders, weak enforcement, and corruption loopholes. By executing this repatriation, Nigeria is signaling a tougher stance on international fugitives and affirming its role in global justice enforcement.

Adejobi stressed that the case is not just about one fugitive but about building a framework of trust and operational efficiency that can disrupt wider crime networks spanning continents.

Implications Going Forward

• Nigeria may attract more security partnerships and training support from INTERPOL and allied nations.

• The repatriation could serve as a template for future extradition or deportation cases involving high-profile fugitives.

• The successful operation reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law, crucial at a time when global perceptions about corruption and weak enforcement in Africa remain critical.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.