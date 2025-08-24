📰 Naija247News Headlines
Mining & Metals

Nigeria Mining Week 2025: Gold, Limestone, and Bitumen Production Drive Economic Growth, MAN Says

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 21, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s gold, limestone, and bitumen production is rising steadily, driving local economic growth and creating jobs, the Miners Association of Nigeria (M Mr. Dele Ayankale, MAN’s National President, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja during a press briefing to inaugurate the 10th edition of Nigeria Mining Week, scheduled for October 15–17, 2025.

Organised by MAN in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and the VUKA Group, the 2025 conference will run under the theme: “Mining from Progress to Global Relevance.”

Ayankale attributed the growth in production to the consistent impact of previous Nigeria Mining Week editions, describing the conference as a pivotal platform for innovative ideas that have advanced sectoral development.

“Over the past nine years, the annual conference has guided discussions shaping Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, introducing cutting-edge global technologies and policy reforms that have improved the ease of doing business,” he said.

He noted that mining firms are increasingly adopting modern technologies and sustainable practices to boost operational efficiency, minimize environmental impact, and enhance community engagement.

“The conference serves as a collaborative space for government, investors, operators, service providers, sponsors, partners, and civil society to strategise on sustainable mining growth,” Ayankale added.

Highlighting the 10th edition, he said it would further enhance dialogue, partnerships, and investment opportunities. “It offers a chance to showcase technological innovation, sustainability, and business excellence across the mining value chain.”

Ayankale emphasised the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders in shaping sector policies, improving operational standards, and building trust. “During this edition, we will promote initiatives that encourage investment, improve safety, support artisanal and small-scale miners, and ensure compliance with global best practices. The event will feature deal rooms, technical workshops, and strategic forums for practical engagement between operators and investors,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Faruk Yabo, highlighted the conference’s role in showcasing Nigeria’s mineral potential to local and international stakeholders.

Alake noted Nigeria’s vast mineral wealth, which includes over 44 distinct minerals, positioning the country as a prime investment destination in Africa. He added that the forum would bring together policymakers, financiers, miners, explorers, technology providers, and development partners to assess a decade of progress and set the stage for future growth.

Mr. Samukelo Madlabane, Event Director, Mining at VUKA Group, said the conference would also explore investment opportunities in related sectors such as power, steel, and infrastructure. New features for this edition include a Steel Forum, Women in Extractive Industries Forum, Gold and West Africa Forum, and the Kaduna Mining Development Company (KMDC) Deal Room.

The conference is expected to attract approximately 3,500 participants from over 20 countries, including more than 2,300 mining professionals, 180 mining operators, and 137 industry experts.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Delta's Renewable Energy Drive Set to Power Rural Economy, Create Thousands of Jobs – Aniagwu
