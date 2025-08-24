📰 Naija247News Headlines
Corruption & Fraud

Nigeria Deports 102 Foreigners, Including 50 Chinese, in EFCC’s “Eagle Flush” Cybercrime Crackdown

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigeria has deported more than 100 foreigners, including at least 50 Chinese nationals, following a sweeping crackdown on what authorities have described as one of the largest foreign-led cybercrime syndicates operating in West Africa.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the country’s top anti-graft agency, said the move was part of an ongoing operation code-named “Eagle Flush”, launched after actionable intelligence exposed transnational cyber-fraud rings using Nigeria as a base.

According to EFCC, the latest deportations bring the total number of convicted foreign nationals repatriated to 102 in just one week. They were found guilty of cyberterrorism, internet fraud, and romance scams—offences that have dented Nigeria’s global reputation as a hub for online scams.

A Major Sting in Lagos

Last Friday, EFCC operatives stormed several hideouts in Lagos, arresting 192 foreigners, including 148 Chinese nationals suspected of masterminding large-scale fraud schemes. Photos released by the agency on Thursday showed dozens of deportees standing in queues at a Lagos airport, facemasks on, and luggage in tow, awaiting flights back to their home countries.

Officials confirmed that further deportations are scheduled in the coming days.

“This crackdown is a clear signal that Nigeria will not be a safe haven for international cyber syndicates,” an EFCC spokesperson said.

The Rise of Global Cybercrime Networks

The crackdown follows a similar operation last December, when nearly 800 suspects—including 148 Chinese and 40 Filipinos—were arrested for orchestrating romance scams and cryptocurrency fraud in collaboration with Nigerian recruits. Authorities say such syndicates exploit Nigeria’s large informal economy, high youth unemployment, and weak regulatory frameworks to operate with relative ease.

Cybercrime—particularly romance scams, sextortion, and crypto fraud—was among Nigeria’s most prevalent offences in 2024, EFCC records show.

Last year, tech giant Meta (owner of Instagram and Facebook) disclosed that it had removed thousands of Nigerian accounts involved in sextortion schemes, including 5,700 Facebook groups where scammers openly traded tips on how to defraud unsuspecting victims.

A Persistent Image Problem

Nigeria has long battled with its global image as a hub for so-called “Yahoo Boys”—local cybercriminals who lure victims through fake relationships or investment opportunities. Several high-profile cyber-fraud cases involving Nigerians abroad have also been exposed by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in recent years, reinforcing negative stereotypes.

Financial experts warn that while the EFCC’s crackdown is a step in the right direction, it must be complemented with systemic reforms: tougher regulation of online platforms, stronger international cooperation, and strategies to channel Nigerian youths into productive tech innovation rather than crime.

What Experts Are Saying

Speaking on the operation, cybercrime analyst Dr. Tunji Olumide said:

“The deportation of foreign syndicates is significant, but the root causes remain—unemployment, greed, and a weak enforcement ecosystem. Unless Nigeria addresses these, cybercrime will simply evolve into new forms.”

Similarly, capital markets operator David Adonri noted that “internet fraud undermines investor confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy,” stressing that genuine tech start-ups could be unfairly profiled as fraudulent due to the notoriety of cybercrime.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

