MAN Pushes Nigeria First Policy, Calls for Stronger Local Manufacturing and Review of Single-Use Plastics Ban

Lagos, Aug. 20, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has renewed calls for Nigeria to strengthen its economic resilience by prioritising local production, competitiveness, and sustainable industrial growth under the Nigeria First Policy.

Delivering his keynote address at the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of MAN’s Ikeja branch on Wednesday, the association’s President, Otunba Francis Meshioye, emphasised that the country’s economic future rests heavily on the revival and expansion of its manufacturing base.

The event, themed “Driving Economic Growth: The Role of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria in Advancing the Nigeria First Policy for Sustainable Development”, brought together top industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders in Lagos.

Nigeria First Policy: A National Imperative

Meshioye likened Nigeria’s “Nigeria First Policy” to the ‘America First’ economic model, stressing that placing national interest at the centre of decision-making was critical to achieving sustainable growth.

“The Nigeria First Policy aligns with MAN’s goals of promoting local manufacturing, improving competitiveness, and advancing sustainable industrial growth. We are working assiduously to institutionalise this policy, and together we will push for sustainable development in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector,” he said.

He noted that despite Nigeria’s vast market size, dependence on imports, weak infrastructure, and regulatory inconsistencies continued to undermine the sector’s full potential. According to him, strengthening local manufacturing would not only create jobs but also shield the economy from external shocks.

Debate on Plastics Ban: Call for Circular Economy Approach

One of the most pressing issues raised at the AGM was Lagos State’s ban on single-use plastics. Meshioye urged the government to reconsider its stance, arguing that outright prohibition was counterproductive in light of ongoing investments by manufacturers in recycling and waste management technology.

“Our members have invested heavily in recycling, and technology is advancing rapidly. Instead of a total ban, the government should embrace circular economy practices and efficient waste management solutions. This approach will create value, protect jobs, and ensure environmental sustainability,” he said.

He further called for streamlined regulations, fair waste billing systems, and stronger protections for manufacturers against harassment by non-state actors, which he described as a growing challenge to ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Building Stronger Institutions and Unity of Purpose

In his address, Mr Robert Ugbaja, Chairman of MAN’s Ikeja branch, reiterated that the Nigeria First Policy was not a mere political slogan but a strategic roadmap for industrial survival.

“Nigeria’s changing economic realities demand that we strengthen local manufacturing capacity. The Nigeria First Policy requires collective effort, robust institutions, and decisive leadership. Manufacturers must remain solution-driven, united in purpose, and ambitious in vision,” Ugbaja said.

Government’s Position: Lagos as a Manufacturing Powerhouse

Representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, reaffirmed Lagos State’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing.

“Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub hosting thousands of companies and multinationals, has a central role in driving the Nigeria First Policy. The choices made by government, private sector, and citizens today will define our economic trajectory tomorrow,” she said.

Sanwo-Olu’s administration, she noted, was committed to ensuring that policies remain aligned with industrial growth while encouraging private sector participation.

Global Warning: Avoid Becoming a Dumping Ground

Adding a global perspective, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), warned that Nigeria risked becoming a dumping ground for foreign goods if it failed to strengthen local production.

He stressed that global shifts in trade dynamics, coupled with regional agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), required Nigeria to become more competitive or risk marginalisation.

“Countries that do not protect and grow their manufacturing sector will find themselves at the mercy of others. Nigeria must act decisively to position its industries for global competition,” Yusuf said.

Leadership Transition at MAN Ikeja

The AGM also witnessed a leadership transition, with Mr Thomas Osubu elected as the new Chairman of MAN Ikeja Branch. Delegates hailed the outgoing leadership for strengthening advocacy and positioning the branch as a strong voice in policy engagement.

Context and Outlook

The call for Nigeria First comes at a time when the country grapples with rising inflation, forex shortages, and weak infrastructure that continue to weigh down manufacturers. Industry players say unless deliberate measures are taken to strengthen local capacity, the nation’s reliance on imports will deepen, undermining growth and job creation.

For stakeholders, the debate is no longer about whether Nigeria should prioritise local production, but how quickly it can institutionalise industrial reforms that will allow businesses to thrive in a competitive global environment.

