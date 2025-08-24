📰 Naija247News Headlines
Top Stories

Kemi Badenoch Decries Racial Attacks, Says Criticism Over Her Ethnicity Is 'Hysterical'

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, has revealed that she is frequently subjected to racial and ethnic attacks, stating that critics often use her Nigerian heritage as a tool to discredit her political stance.

Naija247news gathered that Badenoch, a prominent British-Nigerian politician and a rising figure in the Conservative Party, made the remarks during a recent media interview where she addressed the intersection of race, politics, and public perception.

According to Naija247news, Badenoch described the criticisms directed at her as “hysterical” and “ideologically charged,” pointing out that much of the backlash she faces stems not from her policies, but from her identity as a Black woman who does not conform to traditional progressive narratives.

Naija247news understands that Badenoch has long been a controversial figure in UK political circles due to her outspoken views on race, gender, and cultural issues. Her stance against “woke politics” and her advocacy for merit-based policies have often placed her at odds with progressive activists.

“I’m constantly attacked over my race and ethnicity,” she said. “There’s a kind of hysteria around the fact that someone who looks like me does not hold the views they expect.”

Naija247news reports that Badenoch, who was born in London to Nigerian parents and spent part of her childhood in Lagos, has consistently rejected identity politics as a framework for policymaking. She has argued instead for a more pragmatic and inclusive approach that prioritizes competence over racial profiling.

Naija247news gathered that her remarks come at a time when the UK faces heightened debates around immigration, multiculturalism, and diversity in public service. Badenoch’s views continue to spark both support and backlash across different political and social groups.

Naija247news understands that despite the criticism, Badenoch remains undeterred and sees herself as a representative of a more complex and evolving British identity, one that embraces heritage without being defined by it.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Obi Visits Late Peter Rufai’s Family, Urges Nation to Honour His Legacy
Badagry Tourism Must Drive Community Growth, Says Hunpe at Fitila Procession and Slave Trade Abolition Day
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

