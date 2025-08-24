IPMAN Moves to Enforce Fuel Pump Integrity Nationwide

Naija247news reports that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has announced a nationwide initiative to enforce fuel pump integrity across filling stations, in a bid to tackle cheating and restore public confidence in the downstream oil sector.

Naija247news gathered that the move follows widespread complaints from consumers over alleged under-dispensing of fuel by some filling stations, particularly in urban centers. The association said it was committed to ensuring that marketers adhere strictly to ethical practices and regulatory standards in dispensing petroleum products.

Naija247news understands that IPMAN, in a recent statement issued by its National President, Abubakar Maigandi, emphasized that the association would begin deploying monitoring teams across the six geopolitical zones to inspect fuel dispensing machines and sanction erring members found guilty of tampering with pump meters.

According to Naija247news, the monitoring initiative is aimed at eliminating sharp practices that have tainted the image of independent marketers and undermined consumer trust. The enforcement will also support the efforts of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in maintaining transparency within the sector.

Naija247news reports that IPMAN leadership has warned that any marketer caught manipulating dispensing pumps to cheat customers will face stiff penalties, including suspension of operating licenses and possible expulsion from the association.

“We can no longer tolerate the unethical behavior of a few who are giving the entire body a bad name,” IPMAN’s national leadership stated. “Our objective is to ensure fairness in pricing, transparency in dispensing, and accountability in operations.”

Naija247news understands that the decision to launch this enforcement drive is also in response to rising public frustration over the cost of fuel and a growing perception of exploitation by some operators in the sector.

Meanwhile, consumer rights groups and industry stakeholders have welcomed IPMAN’s move, urging the association to ensure the initiative is sustained and not just a public relations gesture. They also called on the NMDPRA to increase its routine checks and coordinate closely with IPMAN to ensure compliance across board.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.