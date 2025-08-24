Insurance Stocks Lead NGX Rally as NIIRA 2025 Spurs Investor Confidence

Lagos, Nigeria — Naija247news — Nigeria’s insurance sector closed the week on a bullish note, recording an impressive turnover of 2.1 billion shares worth N6.2 billion on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX), with 17 insurance companies leading the momentum.

The strong rally marks one of the most significant performances by the sector in recent years, signaling renewed investor confidence following the passage of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025).

Market Leaders

• AIICO Insurance Plc emerged as the most traded stock, with 236.96 million shares valued at N995.88 million across 4,691 deals.

• Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc followed with 204.7 million shares worth N879.2 million.

• Universal Insurance Plc dominated volumes, transacting 434.2 million shares worth N559.1 million in 2,258 deals.

• AXA Mansard Insurance Plc attracted high-value trades, moving 33.2 million shares worth N554.2 million in 1,378 transactions.

• Lasaco Assurance Plc recorded 123.2 million shares valued at N457.4 million across 1,197 deals.

Other key performers included Linkage Assurance (156.5m shares worth N390.8m), Veritas Kapital (185.7m shares worth N389.5m), Sovereign Trust Insurance (124.1m shares worth N355.9m), Prestige Assurance (153.5m shares worth N302.8m), and WAPIC Insurance (76.1m shares worth N259.6m).

Policy-Driven Rally

Market analysts have attributed the surge to NIIRA 2025, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, which introduces reforms to strengthen governance, deepen policyholder protection, and position the sector for fresh capital inflows.

Mr. David Adonri, Vice President of Highcap Securities, said the last time the insurance industry experienced such strong interest was before the 2008 global financial meltdown, after which insurance stocks struggled for over a decade.

“NIIRA 2025 is being interpreted by investors as a game changer. It provides policy clarity and signals stronger government backing for the sector,” Adonri explained.

He, however, cautioned that the industry must work to overcome lingering credibility issues, urging insurers to strengthen corporate governance, enhance transparency, and prepare for recapitalisation-driven public offers.

Broader Implications

The rally also reflects growing recognition of insurance as a critical pillar of Nigeria’s financial services industry, serving as both a risk-mitigation mechanism and a savings mobilisation channel that feeds into investment and economic growth.

With the recapitalisation exercise underway, analysts say the sector could be on the brink of a historic transformation — one that positions Nigeria’s insurance market as a key growth driver in West Africa’s financial ecosystem.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.