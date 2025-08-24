In the crowded, colorful alleys of Lagos markets, a customer’s question can spark curiosity: “How much for a derica?” At Idi Alba market, a shopper points to an enamel bowl brimming with rice, and salesman Christopher Onyekwere scoeps grains into a tin can to determine the price for local and imported rice.

The word “derica” is widely recognized across Lagos and other southern and eastern Nigerian cities, including Port Harcourt and Enugu. Yet its origin is far from obvious to today’s younger vendors. Onyekwere, 21, admits with a shrug: “I have no idea.”

The history of the derica can be traced back decades. Henry Njoku, a 49-year-old trader, recalls: “De Rica tomato paste was everywhere when I moved to Lagos from Imo State in the 1980s. The tins were so common that vendors began using them as measuring cups for grains, melon seeds, and other dry goods. That’s how the term ‘derica’ became a unit of measurement.”

De Rica, a brand originating from a tomato processing factory in Emilia-Romagna, northern Italy, started operations in 1912. Its tins quickly became a staple in Nigerian kitchens. Over time, the brand’s ubiquitous packaging made the 400-gram tin a natural measuring device for market vendors. “Back then, everyone considered De Rica the best,” Njoku says. “It was so common that the tins were reused for measuring everything.”

Nigerian food writer Yemisi Aribisala also remembers the prevalence of De Rica in her childhood. “My grandparents always used it in the 1970s and 1980s,” she says. “It was so popular that the brand became synonymous with tomato paste itself. Vendors would repurpose the tins as measuring units because good scales were expensive, and the tins were free.”

The derica isn’t the only example of market-based measurements derived from popular products. Blue Band margarine tubs are used for “butter,” and the “cigarette cup” is measured using tins that once contained 50 cigarettes. While these unconventional units may puzzle newcomers or cookbook writers, they remain practical and widely understood within Nigerian markets.

Despite the name, many vendors today no longer use De Rica tins. In 2017, the Nigerian government banned the import of tomato products to stimulate local production. With the high cost of setting up tin production lines, many local brands shifted to selling tomato paste in plastic sachets. Agatha Okonkwo, who runs AO Stores at Mushin market, says: “The government banned De Rica imports, so most local tomato paste is now in sachets. But the term ‘derica’ is still used because the measurement has become part of our market culture.”

Okonkwo, who remembers her mother cooking with De Rica in the 1960s, adds: “Nigerians are very brand-conscious. Even when the tins disappeared, the name stuck. You still hear ‘derica’ every day in the markets.” Today, vendors might use different brand tins, such as Sonia, Gino, or local varieties, but the measurement remains a “derica” in local parlance.

The cultural persistence of the derica extends beyond Lagos. It reflects a blend of practicality, tradition, and nostalgia. In a city where recycling is the norm, these tins serve a dual purpose: packaging during production and a reusable measuring tool in markets. For shoppers and vendors alike, the derica is a reminder of the legacy of De Rica tomato paste and its impact on Nigerian culinary practices.

The legacy also influences Nigerian cuisine today. Chef Victor Moses, 31, a sous chef at Abuja’s Wells Carlton Hotel, swears by De Rica for his smoky jollof rice. “It gives the rice a rich red color and a unique taste,” he says. Even though the original tins are now rare, the brand maintains a loyal following both locally and among Nigerians in the diaspora. Tim Szejnoga, an account manager for Dutch import company Unidex, notes: “Nigerians will stick with one brand they trust their whole lives. That’s why De Rica still has a market, even if it’s small.”

Despite its disappearance from store shelves, the 400-gram tin lives on in the markets. Every time a vendor scoops grains of rice or beans into a tin and calls it a “derica,” the tradition continues. What began as a simple product measure has become an enduring part of Nigerian market culture—a symbol of adaptability, practicality, and cultural memory.

For many, the derica is more than a unit of measurement. It represents the ingenuity of generations who transformed a tomato paste tin into a practical tool for everyday life. In Lagos markets, amid the chaos of trading, the humble derica is a reminder of how ordinary objects can acquire extraordinary significance.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.