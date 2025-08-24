📰 Naija247News Headlines
Power & Renewables

Delta’s Renewable Energy Drive Set to Power Rural Economy, Create Thousands of Jobs – Aniagwu

By: Naija247news

Date:

Asaba, Aug. 21, 2025 — Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, says Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s renewable energy initiative is poised to transform the state’s economy, empower rural entrepreneurs, and expand social services.

Aniagwu, in a statement on Thursday, said the programme was highlighted during the 14th State-by-State Roundtable Engagement between the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Delta stakeholders in Abuja.

According to him, the rollout of solar and other renewable power solutions would generate thousands of jobs across rural communities, while reducing the financial burden of generator use.

“The renewable energy initiative of Gov. Oborevwori’s administration will empower small businesses, energise schools and hospitals, and integrate rural dwellers into the state’s economic mainstream,” Aniagwu said.

He explained that the Delta Energy Roadmap is designed to close the urban-rural development gap. With affordable mini-grids powering villages, entrepreneurs such as barbers, vulcanisers, and dry cleaners would save money, expand businesses, and employ more workers.

Aniagwu stressed that the impact would extend to social services, with schools and hospitals gaining uninterrupted electricity for libraries, laboratories, theatres, pharmacies, and vaccine preservation.

“Renewable energy is not just about light, it’s about jobs, safety, and inclusiveness,” Aniagwu added. “Our rural-based brothers and sisters will no longer be spectators in the economy but active participants in building a stronger Delta.”

He further noted that Delta had begun deploying renewable solutions in select hospitals, with more projects planned as private investors show interest in partnerships.

Aniagwu also emphasised that off-grid solutions are cheaper, smarter, and less prone to vandalism, as they eliminate the need for costly transmission lines.

