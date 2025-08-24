Dangote Cement Re-Trains Hundreds of Truck Drivers to Boost Road Safety and Operational Efficiency

• Company enforces zero-tolerance policy on substance abuse

• Partners FRSC, Police to improve nationwide safety standards

By Naija247news – Lagos | August 23, 2025

In a renewed drive to strengthen operational efficiency and reinforce its commitment to road safety, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) has retrained hundreds of its truck drivers at its Ibese Plant in Ogun State, with a follow-up exercise slated for the Obajana Plant in Kogi State next week.

The initiative, held under the theme “Absolute Safer Roads Policy”, brought together over 900 drivers, underscoring the cement giant’s determination to reduce road accidents, promote ethical driving culture, and ensure that its vast fleet of trucks operate under the highest safety standards.

Absolute Commitment to Safety

Speaking at the 2025 Annual Drivers’ Retreat, Dangote Cement’s Group Managing Director, Arvind Pathak, stressed that road safety remains central to the company’s operational philosophy.

“As the largest cement manufacturer in Africa, with thousands of trucks crisscrossing Nigeria’s highways daily, we recognise that road safety is not negotiable. Our drivers must reflect the values of our brand, which prioritises safety, transparency, and accountability,” he said.

Pathak explained that every driver engaged by Dangote Cement undergoes a rigorous recruitment and screening process including:

• Valid Class-G driver’s licence

• Background verification of driver and guarantors

• Comprehensive medical evaluation (eye test, blood pressure, BMI, blood sugar checks)

• Drug and alcohol testing with a three-month detection window

• Two-week intensive training programme covering 12 safety modules, practical driving assessments, and written exams

“In the last two months alone, more than 2,000 drivers have completed this process, but only those meeting all standards were certified to operate Dangote vehicles,” Pathak added.

Continuous Training, Continuous Monitoring

Beyond recruitment, Dangote Cement enforces mandatory pre-trip medical checks for all drivers and conducts routine random drug tests to ensure physical and mental fitness.

The company collaborates with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Police, and other regulatory bodies to monitor compliance, enforce discipline, and apply punitive measures for errant driving.

“We cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies on any incident investigations, and we implement recommendations to strengthen public safety. Our goal is zero accidents across all Dangote operations,” Pathak said.

Embedding Safety Culture

The Group Chief, Health, Safety, Social and Environment (HSSE) & Sustainability, Dr. James Adenuga, emphasised that the retraining was not just about compliance but about shaping behaviour.

“We teach in the language the drivers understand, so they can appreciate the real-life consequences of unsafe driving. Qualifications include a minimum of secondary school education, basic English literacy, two to five years’ driving experience, and a clean record free from substance abuse,” Adenuga said.

He added that Dangote Cement also recognises and rewards drivers who consistently demonstrate discipline, professionalism, and safe driving habits.

Expert Insights: Safer Roads, Safer Lives

Road safety expert, Mr. Oje Ebhota, who facilitated part of the training, reminded drivers that they are not just employees but ambassadors of the Dangote brand and stakeholders in national road safety.

He warned against dangerous habits such as aggressive driving, impatience, use of mobile phones while driving, alcohol consumption, and disregard for traffic signs.

“Overtaking recklessly or exceeding the 60km/hour speed limit does not just endanger your life but that of other innocent road users. Every Dangote driver must put public safety first,” he told the drivers.

Why It Matters

Nigeria records thousands of road crashes annually, with heavy-duty trucks frequently implicated. Dangote Cement’s retraining initiative highlights the growing role of corporate accountability in tackling road safety challenges.

With its vast logistics fleet, the company recognises that safe drivers equal safe roads. By enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy on substance abuse, embedding structured training modules, and collaborating with regulators, Dangote Cement is pushing for a new national safety standard that could reduce accidents and protect lives in Nigeria

