Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With 100 Goals for Four Clubs Despite Al Nassr Loss

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, even as his Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr fell to Al-Ahli in a dramatic penalty shootout during the Saudi Super Cup final.

The 40-year-old reached the milestone with a first-half penalty strike at Hong Kong Stadium on Saturday, adding to his tally of 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, and 101 for Juventus. Ronaldo’s achievement surpasses the previous record of three clubs, held by Isidro Langara, Romario, and Neymar.

Despite Ronaldo’s historic feat and a second goal from Marcelo Brozovic, Al Nassr could not secure victory. Franck Kessie equalised for Al-Ahli early in the second half, and Brazilian defender Ibanez sent the match into penalties after heading in a late corner. Ronaldo scored in the shootout, but Abdullah al-Khaibari missed, allowing Al-Ahli to triumph 5-3 and claim the season’s first trophy in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo, who is also the leading international scorer for Portugal with 138 goals, remains in search of his first major title since joining Al Nassr in December 2022.

