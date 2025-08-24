Benue Assembly Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Makurdi, Benue State — August 24, 2025 — In a dramatic turn of events at the Benue State House of Assembly, Speaker Aondona Dajoh has tendered his resignation from office. His decision, formally communicated in a signed letter released on Sunday, comes barely a week after a political storm engulfed the Assembly, with some lawmakers plotting his impeachment.

⸻

Dajoh’s Letter of Resignation

In his letter titled “Resignation As The Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly,” Dajoh stated that stepping down was a matter of principle and in the best interest of the state.

“I write to resign my position as the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, effective today, August 24, 2025.

This is done in good faith and in the best interest of the state. I want to appreciate my dear colleagues for the opportunity they gave me to be the first among equals.

I pledge to remain committed to my duties as a legislator and representative of Gboko West State Constituency.”

⸻

Crisis and Impeachment Plot

The resignation follows days of tension after four members of the Assembly were suspended for allegedly spearheading a plot to impeach Dajoh. The move deepened divisions in the House, sparking speculation that the Speaker had lost the confidence of a significant bloc of lawmakers.

Analysts say the impeachment threat may have forced Dajoh into a pre-emptive resignation, rather than risk a public and potentially humiliating ouster on the Assembly floor.

⸻

Political Undercurrents in Benue

The Benue State House of Assembly has long been a theater of intense political rivalries, often mirroring the wider struggles between the ruling party and opposition factions in the state. Dajoh’s exit is expected to reshape the leadership dynamics in the legislature, raising questions about which camp will consolidate control.

His resignation also comes at a time when Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration faces mounting political pressure over security challenges, economic hardship, and intra-party conflicts in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

⸻

What Next for the Assembly?

With the Speaker’s seat now vacant, attention will shift to the process of electing a new presiding officer. Lawmakers are expected to move swiftly to fill the leadership void, though behind-the-scenes lobbying and party maneuvering could delay consensus.

Observers note that the choice of a new Speaker will have far-reaching implications for legislative-executive relations in Benue, especially ahead of the 2027 elections.

⸻

A Speaker’s Short-Lived Tenure

Dajoh, who represents Gboko West State Constituency, was widely regarded as a grassroots politician with strong ties to his constituency. However, his tenure as Speaker was overshadowed by persistent power struggles, factional disputes, and allegations of poor legislative cohesion.

His resignation marks yet another chapter in Benue’s history of volatile legislative leadership — a state where Speakers have often fallen victim to the push-and-pull of political interests.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.