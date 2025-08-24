📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

Barcelona Come From Two Down to Beat Levante 3-2 in La Liga Thriller

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news — Barcelona, August 24, 2025

Defending La Liga champions Barcelona staged a dramatic comeback to defeat newly promoted Levante 3-2 on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute own-goal by Levante defender Unai Elgezabal.

Levante stunned the visitors with a two-goal lead at halftime. Ivan Romero opened the scoring in the 15th minute following a quick counterattack, while Jose Luis Morales converted a penalty in first-half injury time after Alejandro Balde’s handball was spotted via video review.

Barcelona’s fightback began just after the break when Pedri Gonzalez fired in a long-range strike in the 49th minute, assisted by Lamine Yamal. Moments later, Ferran Torres, who had earlier hit the woodwork, volleyed in Raphinha’s corner to level the match in the 52nd minute.

The winning goal came in stoppage time as Yamal’s cross forced Levante’s Elgezabal into an unfortunate own-goal, sealing a hard-fought victory for Barcelona.

Coach Hansi Flick praised Pedri for his decisive contribution, saying: “The first goal we scored helped us a lot to get our confidence in the box, but until the end, it was not easy for us to get the three points.”

English forward Marcus Rashford made his first league start for Barcelona since his loan from Manchester United, playing on the left before being substituted at halftime for Dani Olmo. Robert Lewandowski also returned from injury as a late substitute.

Barcelona will next travel to Rayo Vallecano as they continue their title defence, while Levante seeks their first win against Elche.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Trump Administration to Deport Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda Amid Rights Concerns
Next article
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With 100 Goals for Four Clubs Despite Al Nassr Loss
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With 100 Goals for Four Clubs Despite Al Nassr Loss

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Hong Kong, August 24, 2025 Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, even as his Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr fell to...

Trump Administration to Deport Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda Amid Rights Concerns

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Washington, August 24, 2025 U.S. immigration authorities have announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda, a move his legal team calls an act of “vindictiveness” by the Trump administration. The decision...

Nigerian Air Force Kills 35 Armed Fighters Near Cameroon Border Amid Rising ISWAP, Boko Haram Attacks

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Abuja, August 24, 2025 The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported killing at least 35 armed fighters in targeted air strikes near the country’s northeastern border with Cameroon. The operation on Saturday followed...

Pentagon Restricts Ukraine from Striking Deep into Russia with U.S.-Made Missiles Amid Trump–Putin Peace Push

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Lagos, August 23, 2025 The Pentagon has reportedly restricted Ukraine from using U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory, a move widely seen as part of President Donald Trump’s strategy to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With 100 Goals for Four Clubs Despite Al Nassr Loss

FootBall 0
Naija247news — Hong Kong, August 24, 2025 Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, even as his Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr fell to...

Trump Administration to Deport Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda Amid Rights Concerns

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news — Washington, August 24, 2025 U.S. immigration authorities have announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda, a move his legal team calls an act of “vindictiveness” by the Trump administration. The decision...

Nigerian Air Force Kills 35 Armed Fighters Near Cameroon Border Amid Rising ISWAP, Boko Haram Attacks

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news — Abuja, August 24, 2025 The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has reported killing at least 35 armed fighters in targeted air strikes near the country’s northeastern border with Cameroon. The operation on Saturday followed...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp