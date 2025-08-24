Barcelona Come From Two Down to Beat Levante 3-2 in La Liga Thriller

Naija247news — Barcelona, August 24, 2025

Defending La Liga champions Barcelona staged a dramatic comeback to defeat newly promoted Levante 3-2 on Saturday, thanks to a last-minute own-goal by Levante defender Unai Elgezabal.

Levante stunned the visitors with a two-goal lead at halftime. Ivan Romero opened the scoring in the 15th minute following a quick counterattack, while Jose Luis Morales converted a penalty in first-half injury time after Alejandro Balde’s handball was spotted via video review.

Barcelona’s fightback began just after the break when Pedri Gonzalez fired in a long-range strike in the 49th minute, assisted by Lamine Yamal. Moments later, Ferran Torres, who had earlier hit the woodwork, volleyed in Raphinha’s corner to level the match in the 52nd minute.

The winning goal came in stoppage time as Yamal’s cross forced Levante’s Elgezabal into an unfortunate own-goal, sealing a hard-fought victory for Barcelona.

Coach Hansi Flick praised Pedri for his decisive contribution, saying: “The first goal we scored helped us a lot to get our confidence in the box, but until the end, it was not easy for us to get the three points.”

English forward Marcus Rashford made his first league start for Barcelona since his loan from Manchester United, playing on the left before being substituted at halftime for Dani Olmo. Robert Lewandowski also returned from injury as a late substitute.

Barcelona will next travel to Rayo Vallecano as they continue their title defence, while Levante seeks their first win against Elche.

