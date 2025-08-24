Badagry Tourism Must Drive Community Growth, Says Hunpe at Fitila Procession and Slave Trade Abolition Day

Badagry, Lagos State — August 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – The ancient town of Badagry, steeped in centuries of history as one of the major routes of the transatlantic slave trade, once again became a stage of remembrance and renewal on Sunday as its leaders, cultural custodians, and tourism stakeholders marked the International Day for the Abolition of Slave Trade.

The event, hosted by the Badagry Local Government Council in partnership with the newly inaugurated Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners, blended solemn remembrance with renewed calls for tourism-driven economic transformation.

Leading the iconic 2025 Fitila Procession, the Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Mr. Babatunde Hunpe, urged tourism stakeholders to see the sector not just as a cultural enterprise but as a driver of local and national development.

⸻

Tourism as a Tool for Growth

“Badagry is blessed with immense tourism potential, and we should harness it for the growth of our people, our communities, and our councils,” Hunpe declared.

He appealed to practitioners to unite their fragmented efforts under one umbrella, insisting that collaboration and harmonisation were the only way Badagry could achieve global visibility and domestic impact.

“This will bring development to Badagry and also lead to an increase in GDP — for the federation, Lagos State, and our local councils. People from different countries will visit us, local people will sell their wares, and everyone will go home smiling,” Hunpe said.

The council boss highlighted that Badagry Division had the physical and cultural assets required to support sustained tourism growth: hotels and hospitality infrastructure in Olorunda LCDA, historical and heritage sites in Badagry LGA, and pristine beaches and land resources in Badagry-West LCDA.

⸻

Fitila Procession: Remembering and Reclaiming

This year’s Fitila (Lantern) Procession carried symbolic resonance. For Hunpe, it was more than ritual—it was renewal.

“We are not only illuminating the dark memories of our past, but also reaffirming the resilience, strength, and dignity of the Black race,” he said.

Badagry, once a departure point for thousands of enslaved Africans taken across the Atlantic, now seeks to rewrite that narrative—turning memory into an economic and cultural rebirth.

“This event is significant for us in Badagry, not just as remembrance, but as a call to action,” Hunpe added. “Badagry is blessed with heritage that is second to none—centuries-old monuments, sacred sites, cultural traditions, and a history that speaks to the world. Yet our treasures remain under-promoted and underutilised.”

⸻

Institutionalising Tourism

Hunpe explained that since assuming office, he had embarked on deliberate steps to restructure Badagry’s tourism landscape. Chief among them was the creation of the Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners, designed to harmonise calendars, coordinate events, and strengthen collaboration among all players in the sector.

According to him, the initiative will prevent duplication, increase visibility, and give coherence to Badagry’s global tourism branding.

⸻

Voices from the Stakeholders

The call for collaboration received strong backing from both political leaders and tourism experts.

Mr. Bonu Solomon, lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, praised the council chairman for convening tourism actors under a unified umbrella.

“This will bring unity in the sector and spur genuine development in Badagry Division,” he noted.

In his keynote lecture, Prof. Yemi Adejumo of the Department of Architecture, University of Lagos (UNILAG), argued that the future of Badagry tourism lay in Community-Based Tourism (CBT).

“This is about the people, their natural resources, and their ability to package these resources through a participatory approach into leisure products for the consumption of willing visitors,” Adejumo explained.

He stressed that CBT, if effectively implemented, could guarantee socio-economic gains, job creation, and improved liveability for the people of Badagry.

Dr. Tunde Ajose, a spokesperson for the CBT initiative, assured the council chairman of practitioners’ readiness to work with the local government.

“The partnership between the council and the practitioners will achieve its aim of developing the sector and repositioning Badagry on the global tourism map,” he said.

⸻

Cultural Showcase and Collective Memory

The 2025 commemoration was not only about policy and speeches—it was also a living display of Badagry’s cultural wealth. The ceremony featured lectures, poetry recitations, local dances, and a Zangheto performance, all interwoven to honour the memory of enslaved Africans and celebrate the resilience of their descendants.

The lantern procession, led by Hunpe, carried symbolic torches through the town, casting light on centuries of painful history while simultaneously illuminating a future of hope, unity, and renewed purpose.

⸻

Beyond Symbolism: Building the Tourism Economy

Badagry’s tourism economy, despite its rich potential, remains underutilised in Nigeria’s broader economic narrative. The town hosts some of the nation’s most important historical landmarks—including the First Storey Building in Nigeria, the Slave Port, and Point of No Return.

Yet stakeholders argue that infrastructural challenges, inadequate investment, and fragmented organisation have prevented Badagry from becoming the international tourism hub it should be.

By aligning with the Nigeria First Policy on local economic empowerment and deepening partnerships with practitioners, Badagry leaders hope to unlock new revenue streams, strengthen cultural diplomacy, and attract global visitors.

⸻

The Way Forward

Hunpe’s call reflects a broader national debate on tourism’s role in Nigeria’s economic diversification. As global travel recovers and as African heritage sites gain prominence on the world stage, Badagry’s positioning is both urgent and strategic.

The chairman summed it up succinctly:

“Badagry’s story is not just about the past—it is about the future. We must preserve our heritage, but more importantly, we must leverage it for the prosperity of our people.”

With its historic landmarks, cultural vitality, and community-driven agenda, Badagry now faces a clear choice: to either remain a symbolic site of memory or to emerge as a living engine of Nigeria’s cultural and economic rebirth.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.