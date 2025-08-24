📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Atiku Abubakar Declares: “I’m Not Desperate to Be President, My Ambition Is About Nigeria’s Future”

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that his ambition to become president is not driven by desperation but by a deep concern for the future of Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that Atiku made the remarks during a recent media engagement, where he addressed speculations surrounding his political aspirations ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Naija247news, the PDP chieftain stated that his long-standing involvement in politics stems from a consistent desire to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and not from a personal craving for power. He emphasized that the challenges facing the country require experienced and selfless leadership, which he believes he can offer.

Naija247news understands that Atiku, who has contested the presidency multiple times, used the opportunity to clarify that his political journey has always been guided by democratic principles and the will of the people. He maintained that he remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting unity across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

Naija247news reports that while Atiku did not explicitly confirm his participation in the 2027 presidential race, he did not rule it out either, noting that he would always be available to serve the country in whatever capacity the people deemed fit.

He also used the occasion to comment on the current administration, urging the government to focus more on policies that promote economic stability, national cohesion, and security. Naija247news gathered that Atiku warned that continued neglect of the critical sectors could plunge the country into deeper socio-economic crises.

Speaking on the younger generation, Atiku encouraged Nigerian youth to actively participate in the democratic process, either by voting or presenting themselves for leadership positions. He reiterated that the future of Nigeria belongs to the youth and urged them not to be discouraged by the shortcomings of the current political system.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Troops Kill Dozens of Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters in Major Northeast Operations
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Troops Kill Dozens of Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters in Major Northeast Operations

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recorded major battlefield successes against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in multiple operations across Borno...

Nigerian Teenager Adama Makes History with First-Ever Swimming Medal at World Junior Championship

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Nigeria has achieved a significant milestone in global aquatic sports as teenage swimmer Adama clinched the country's first-ever medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Naija247news understands that the landmark achievement marks a turning point...

Badagry Tourism Must Drive Community Growth, Says Hunpe at Fitila Procession and Slave Trade Abolition Day

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Badagry, Lagos State — August 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – The ancient town of Badagry, steeped in centuries of history as one of the major routes of the transatlantic slave trade, once again became a stage...

Kemi Badenoch Decries Racial Attacks, Says Criticism Over Her Ethnicity Is ‘Hysterical’

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch, has revealed that she is frequently subjected to racial and ethnic attacks, stating that critics often use her Nigerian heritage...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Troops Kill Dozens of Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters in Major Northeast Operations

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recorded major battlefield successes against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in multiple operations across Borno...

Nigerian Teenager Adama Makes History with First-Ever Swimming Medal at World Junior Championship

Sports 0
Nigeria has achieved a significant milestone in global aquatic sports as teenage swimmer Adama clinched the country's first-ever medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Naija247news understands that the landmark achievement marks a turning point...

Badagry Tourism Must Drive Community Growth, Says Hunpe at Fitila Procession and Slave Trade Abolition Day

Culture & Heritage 0
Badagry, Lagos State — August 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – The ancient town of Badagry, steeped in centuries of history as one of the major routes of the transatlantic slave trade, once again became a stage...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp