Atiku Abubakar Declares: “I’m Not Desperate to Be President, My Ambition Is About Nigeria’s Future”

Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that his ambition to become president is not driven by desperation but by a deep concern for the future of Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that Atiku made the remarks during a recent media engagement, where he addressed speculations surrounding his political aspirations ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Naija247news, the PDP chieftain stated that his long-standing involvement in politics stems from a consistent desire to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and not from a personal craving for power. He emphasized that the challenges facing the country require experienced and selfless leadership, which he believes he can offer.

Naija247news understands that Atiku, who has contested the presidency multiple times, used the opportunity to clarify that his political journey has always been guided by democratic principles and the will of the people. He maintained that he remains committed to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting unity across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

Naija247news reports that while Atiku did not explicitly confirm his participation in the 2027 presidential race, he did not rule it out either, noting that he would always be available to serve the country in whatever capacity the people deemed fit.

He also used the occasion to comment on the current administration, urging the government to focus more on policies that promote economic stability, national cohesion, and security. Naija247news gathered that Atiku warned that continued neglect of the critical sectors could plunge the country into deeper socio-economic crises.

Speaking on the younger generation, Atiku encouraged Nigerian youth to actively participate in the democratic process, either by voting or presenting themselves for leadership positions. He reiterated that the future of Nigeria belongs to the youth and urged them not to be discouraged by the shortcomings of the current political system.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.