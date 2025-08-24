📰 Naija247News Headlines
Top Stories

Aliko Dangote’s Wealth Doubles to $23.9 Billion as Africa’s Richest Tycoon

By: Naija247news

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria — Nigerian business magnate Aliko Dangote has seen his net worth nearly double, surging to an impressive $23.9 billion, Forbes reports. This leap cements his position as the richest person in Africa and the 86th wealthiest individual globally.

Just last year, Dangote was ranked 144th worldwide with a net worth of $13.4 billion. The dramatic rise in his fortune is largely linked to his 92.3% stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, which recently became operational.

At 67, Dangote re-enters the top 100 global billionaires for the first time since 2018, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List. His nearest African rival, South Africa’s Johann Rupert, holds 161st place with $14.4 billion, while fellow Nigerian mogul Mike Adenuga ranks 481st with $6.8 billion.

Dangote’s wealth spike reflects the launch of Africa’s largest petroleum refinery, located on 6,200 acres in Lagos’ Lekki Free Zone. The $23 billion facility can process up to 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily—making it the seventh-largest refinery in the world—and includes a petrochemical complex capable of producing 3 million metric tons of urea annually, the continent’s largest.

Speaking to Forbes, Dangote described the refinery as a cornerstone of his vision to industrialize Africa. “We have to build our nation by ourselves. We have to build our continent by ourselves, not rely on foreign investment,” he said. Reflecting on the decade-long project, he added: “It was the biggest risk of my life. If this didn’t work, I was dead.”

Dangote’s success underscores Nigeria’s growing industrial potential and positions the country as a key player in global energy and petrochemical markets.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

