National Security

ADC Slams PDP Governors Over Zamfara Meeting, Describes Visit as Insensitive

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticised  governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for holding a political meeting in Zamfara State, labelling their action as a display of insensitivity amid ongoing security challenges in the region.

Naija247news gathered that the PDP Governors’ Forum had converged in Zamfara earlier in the week for a strategic meeting. However, the ADC, in a strongly worded statement, condemned the visit, stating that it amounted to “trampling on the scene of a mass murder” given the persistent violence, killings, and kidnappings plaguing the North-Western state.

Naija247news understands that Zamfara has been one of the hardest-hit states by banditry and terrorist attacks in recent years. Numerous communities in the state continue to suffer repeated assaults, with hundreds displaced and scores killed in the past months.

According to Naija247news, the ADC faulted the timing and intent of the PDP governors’ visit, suggesting that their gathering was not only politically opportunistic but also deeply disrespectful to the grieving families and victims of insecurity in the state.

“The conduct of the PDP governors in Zamfara is a mockery of the pain and loss that residents are enduring,” the ADC said. “One would expect leaders to show empathy and solidarity with the people rather than organize political jamborees in such a tragic atmosphere.”

Naija247news reports that the PDP Governors’ Forum, during the meeting, had expressed concern over the security situation in the country and accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing to protect lives and property. However, the ADC dismissed the criticisms as hypocritical, stating that the PDP, during its time in power, also failed to address the security architecture in the region.

Naija247news understands that the ADC urged both the PDP and APC to prioritize the lives of Nigerians above political interests. The party also called on civil society organizations and the international community to hold political actors accountable for what it termed “a politicization of human suffering.”

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

