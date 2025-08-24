📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
fuel-prices
By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Aug. 21, 2025 (NAN) – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant year-on-year increase in Nigeria’s average retail price of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). According to the NBS Premium Motor Spirit Price Watch for July 2025, the average price per litre rose from N770.54 in July 2024 to N1,024.99 in July 2025, representing a 33.02% increase.

The report also showed a slight month-on-month decrease, with petrol down 1.22% from N1,037.66 recorded in June 2025.

State-level analysis revealed that Jigawa had the highest petrol price in July, averaging N1,107.52 per litre. Lagos and Sokoto followed closely at N1,100.29 and N1,100.00 per litre, respectively.

Conversely, Zamfara recorded the lowest average retail price at N884.63 per litre, with Yobe and Kogi states following at N950.60 and N986.67 per litre.

Regional analysis by zones indicated that the North-West zone had the highest average petrol price in July at N1,035.85 per litre, while the North-East zone recorded the lowest at N1,017.65 per litre.

The NBS data underscores continuing regional disparities in fuel pricing across Nigeria, highlighting the impact of supply, transportation costs, and local market conditions on retail petrol prices.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Diesel Prices Dip Slightly in July, But Up Nearly 30% Year-On-Year – NBS
Next article
Nigeria Mining Week 2025: Gold, Limestone, and Bitumen Production Drive Economic Growth, MAN Says
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku Abubakar Declares: “I’m Not Desperate to Be President, My Ambition Is About Nigeria’s Future”

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that his ambition to become president is not driven by desperation...

Troops Kill Dozens of Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters in Major Northeast Operations

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recorded major battlefield successes against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in multiple operations across Borno...

Nigerian Teenager Adama Makes History with First-Ever Swimming Medal at World Junior Championship

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Nigeria has achieved a significant milestone in global aquatic sports as teenage swimmer Adama clinched the country's first-ever medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Naija247news understands that the landmark achievement marks a turning point...

Badagry Tourism Must Drive Community Growth, Says Hunpe at Fitila Procession and Slave Trade Abolition Day

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Badagry, Lagos State — August 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – The ancient town of Badagry, steeped in centuries of history as one of the major routes of the transatlantic slave trade, once again became a stage...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Atiku Abubakar Declares: “I’m Not Desperate to Be President, My Ambition Is About Nigeria’s Future”

Top Stories 0
Former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that his ambition to become president is not driven by desperation...

Troops Kill Dozens of Boko Haram, ISWAP Fighters in Major Northeast Operations

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Abuja, Aug. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have recorded major battlefield successes against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in multiple operations across Borno...

Nigerian Teenager Adama Makes History with First-Ever Swimming Medal at World Junior Championship

Sports 0
Nigeria has achieved a significant milestone in global aquatic sports as teenage swimmer Adama clinched the country's first-ever medal at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Naija247news understands that the landmark achievement marks a turning point...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp