Abuja, Aug. 21, 2025 (NAN) – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a significant year-on-year increase in Nigeria’s average retail price of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). According to the NBS Premium Motor Spirit Price Watch for July 2025, the average price per litre rose from N770.54 in July 2024 to N1,024.99 in July 2025, representing a 33.02% increase.

The report also showed a slight month-on-month decrease, with petrol down 1.22% from N1,037.66 recorded in June 2025.

State-level analysis revealed that Jigawa had the highest petrol price in July, averaging N1,107.52 per litre. Lagos and Sokoto followed closely at N1,100.29 and N1,100.00 per litre, respectively.

Conversely, Zamfara recorded the lowest average retail price at N884.63 per litre, with Yobe and Kogi states following at N950.60 and N986.67 per litre.

Regional analysis by zones indicated that the North-West zone had the highest average petrol price in July at N1,035.85 per litre, while the North-East zone recorded the lowest at N1,017.65 per litre.

The NBS data underscores continuing regional disparities in fuel pricing across Nigeria, highlighting the impact of supply, transportation costs, and local market conditions on retail petrol prices.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.