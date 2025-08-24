10,000 Jobs Created as Sanwo-Olu Commissions Oluremi Tinubu Leather Hub in Mushin

• Facility projected to generate $250m annual export revenue

• First Lady: Lagos remains a trailblazer in turning challenges into opportunities

By Naija247news – Lagos | August 23, 2025

Lagos State has added a new milestone to Nigeria’s diversification drive as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu formally opened the Oluremi Tinubu Leather Hub in Mushin, a vast trading suburb already known for its shoemakers, fabric traders, and artisans.

The industrial complex, which houses state-of-the-art leather processing and footwear manufacturing facilities, is projected to create 10,000 direct jobs and boost the state’s position as the leather logistics capital of West Africa.

At full capacity, the hub is expected to deliver over $250 million in annual export turnover, reinforcing Lagos’ place as Nigeria’s economic heartbeat and an emerging hub for global fashion supply chains.

Honouring a Legacy of Empowerment

The factory was inaugurated by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during her three-day official visit to Lagos. To honour her contributions to social investment and grassroots empowerment, Governor Sanwo-Olu named the facility after her and reserved 70% of its employment slots for women and youths.

In her remarks, Sen. Tinubu praised the initiative as a bold statement of Lagos’ innovative spirit and Nigeria’s commitment to economic renewal.

“This trailblazing project is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to accelerate diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation,” the First Lady said.

“Leather work is a traditional craft that has stood the test of time. This hub will serve as a centre for processing, footwear production, and training. It will enable artisans to add value, scale their production, and compete confidently in both local and international markets.”

She described the hub as a symbol of collaboration between government and citizens to turn challenges into opportunities and urged artisans, traders, and entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the opportunities provided.

A Game-Changer for Artisans

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted how the project would reshape the prospects of local artisans who for decades have been constrained by poor access to modern machinery and limited production capacity.

“The leather hub will undoubtedly boost the local economy by creating jobs, fostering innovation and providing a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to grow,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“From today, hides and skins that once left our shores unprocessed will be transformed here in Lagos into world-class footwear, garments, and accessories proudly stamped ‘Made in Lagos, Made in Nigeria’.

We will measure our success not by headlines, but by the number of households lifted above poverty through this initiative. True dividends of democracy are best felt when they reach the cobbler in Mushin, the tanner in Oko-Oba, and the young fashion designer in Yaba.”

The Governor disclosed that more than 150,000 artisans would benefit from cutting-edge training, mentoring, and start-up support provided by the hub. He further pledged to link the hub with Lagos’ fashion districts, e-commerce platforms, and the upcoming Blue and Red Rail Lines to ensure seamless logistics for goods and people.

Infrastructure for Global Competitiveness

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, explained that the hub’s shared production spaces and training rooms would dramatically reduce costs for artisans while raising product quality to international standards.

“With the modern leather-processing machinery and footwear-making technology installed here, our shoemakers and bag makers can now produce higher-quality goods at lower costs,” Ajigbotafe said.

“They can meet bulk orders, satisfy export demand, and position their products for fashion runways in Milan, Paris, and New York, not just Balogun Market.”

The Bigger Picture: Beyond Oil

Nigeria remains one of the largest exporters of hides and skins in Africa, but most are shipped out raw, forfeiting billions in potential value. The Oluremi Tinubu Leather Hub seeks to reverse this trend by anchoring value addition at source.

By processing, designing, and manufacturing leather goods locally, Lagos is not only supporting artisans and SMEs but also creating a non-oil export pipeline that could rival traditional oil revenues in the long run.

Analysts say the hub could serve as a model for industrial policy in Nigeria, demonstrating how state-level investment in targeted clusters can create sustainable jobs, enhance global competitiveness, and drive inclusive growth.

Voices from Mushin

For residents of Mushin, long stereotyped as a centre of disorder and poverty, the hub is more than a factory—it is a gateway to dignity and prosperity.

Chinedu, a 32-year-old cobbler who repairs shoes by the roadside near Daleko Market, said the hub offers him a chance to dream beyond survival.

“I have been making shoes with my hand for 12 years. Sometimes customers bring big orders, but I cannot meet them because I have no machines. If this hub can give us access, then I can move from street corner to export,” he said.

For Aisha, a 24-year-old fashion design student in Yaba, the hub means access to training and mentorship. “It shows that government can really support young people, especially women. We want to put Nigerian designs on the global map,” she told Naija247news.

Why It Matters

The Oluremi Tinubu Leather Hub is not just about machines and exports — it is about reshaping livelihoods. It embodies Lagos’ resilience, Nigeria’s diversification ambitions, and Africa’s potential to compete in the global creative economy.

If sustained, the Mushin facility could stand as a reference point for how grassroots empowerment, industrialisation, and non-oil exports can converge to build prosperity in Africa’s largest economy.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.