Infrastructure

Vecturis Partners with Traxport Rail to Transform Nigeria’s Freight Rail Sector

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Abuja, Nigeria — Vecturis, a Belgian rail operations and management company, has signed a Technical Support and Investment Agreement (TSIA) with Nigeria’s Traxport Rail Services Ltd, marking a major step toward delivering modern and sustainable freight rail operations in West Africa.

Under the agreement, Vecturis will provide technical expertise and investment to help Traxport advance its mission of transforming Nigeria’s freight rail sector, improving efficiency, and achieving long-term operational excellence.

A Turning Point for Nigeria’s Rail Freight

Speaking at the signing, Emeka Ndu, Chairman of Traxport Rail Services, said the partnership represents a breakthrough for Nigeria’s transport system.

“This partnership marks a turning point for Traxport Rail Services. Vecturis’ wealth of experience in similar markets will enable us to leapfrog operational challenges and fast-track the delivery of modern, sustainable freight rail solutions for Nigeria.

Together, we are not just moving goods, we are helping reshape Nigeria’s transport future in a cleaner, safer, and more efficient way, with LNG-powered locomotives that will also be moving LNG and CNG products across the country.”

Vecturis Brings Global Expertise

Eric Peiffer, CEO of Vecturis, said the company sees Nigeria as one of Africa’s most promising rail freight markets.

“We are delighted to formalise our collaboration with Traxport Rail Services. Nigeria has one of the most promising rail freight markets in Africa, and our previous engagement in the sector has given us a clear understanding of its opportunities and challenges.

By combining our technical expertise with Traxport’s vision and local drive, we believe we can deliver a step-change in performance, reliability, and sustainability for Nigerian freight rail.”

Cleaner, Safer, and More Efficient Transport

The partnership supports Traxport’s commitment to reducing road congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and unlocking economic opportunities by modernising freight rail infrastructure. A key component will be the introduction of LNG-powered locomotives, designed to move both LNG and CNG products safely and efficiently across Nigeria.

Vecturis’ Global Track Record

Headquartered in Belgium, Vecturis brings over 30 years of expertise in operating and rehabilitating rail networks across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Its portfolio includes projects in:
• DR Congo – modernising rail systems in challenging terrains.
• Mozambique – improving freight operations and service reliability.
• Cameroon – deploying advanced locomotive and wagon technologies.
• Madagascar – adapting international rail systems to local conditions.

The company has built a reputation for delivering sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable rail services tailored to emerging markets.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

