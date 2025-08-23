📰 Naija247News Headlines
Analysis

U.S.-based Oil Company Seeks Return to Nigeria via Acquisition of Svenska’s OML 145

By: Naija247news

Date:

A delegation from Vaalco Energy, a U.S.-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company, has expressed interest in re-entering Nigeria through the acquisition of Svenska’s Production Sharing Contract (PSC) interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 145.

The development was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, following a meeting with the Vaalco team in Abuja.

According to a statement from Lokpobiri’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, Nigeria is positioning itself as a top global investment destination, welcoming former international partners back into the country’s oil and gas sector with competitive incentives and a renewed commitment to collaboration.

Senator Lokpobiri said:
“The Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is particularly interested in creating a better environment for companies that were once here but left for various reasons to return. We are prepared to offer incentives comparable to the best available globally.”

He commended Vaalco’s renewed interest, adding:
“It is gratifying for us as a nation when those who have worked here become ambassadors, speaking of how friendly and conducive Nigeria is for business. We are glad to welcome you back.”

Vaalco Energy’s Managing Director, Pieter Van der Groen, affirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria:
“We are here to seek regulatory guidance for acquiring Svenska’s interest in OML 145, but more importantly, to return to Nigeria and invest in a stronger way. As a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, we have access to funding to develop the assets we acquire. We are not here to sit on them; we are here to produce.”

Minister Lokpobiri assured the delegation that Nigeria’s oil and gas policies now provide clarity, fiscal stability, and investor-friendly frameworks designed to support long-term partnerships.
“Your renewed presence will help us ramp up production and achieve our national energy objectives. Together, we can build a future of shared growth and prosperity,” he concluded.

The proposed re-entry of Vaalco Energy signals growing confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, as the government continues to implement reforms aimed at attracting both domestic and international investors.

