Diplomatic Relations

Trump Administration. to Review Over 55 Million U.S Visa Holders, Nigeria Set to Respond

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

By Naija247news Staff

The United States government has announced a sweeping review of more than 55 million foreign nationals holding valid U.S. visas, part of what officials describe as a “continuous vetting” process to ensure compliance with immigration laws and national security requirements.

The review, confirmed by the U.S. State Department, will also extend to tourists currently visiting the country. Officials said the exercise aims to identify individuals who may have violated the conditions of their entry or become ineligible to remain in the U.S.

“Continuous vetting allows us to review all available information, including law enforcement or immigration records, as well as any other information that comes to light after visa issuance, indicating potential ineligibility,” the State Department said in a statement.

Visa holders found ineligible could have their visas revoked, and those already in the U.S. may face deportation proceedings.

Nigeria Prepares Reciprocal Measures

While U.S. officials have framed the review as a national security and compliance exercise, Nigerian authorities are reportedly reviewing the implications for Nigerian citizens traveling to the U.S. A senior source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Naija247news that Nigeria would reciprocate to ensure the rights and safety of its citizens abroad are protected.

Analysts Weigh In

Analysts say the move could affect millions of Nigerians and other African nationals with U.S. visas, particularly business travelers, students, and diaspora members.

“From an economic and social perspective, this vetting process will have ripple effects,” said Akin Oladipo, a migration and policy analyst in Lagos. “Businesses relying on international travel may face delays, and students could see stricter documentation checks. It also signals a growing trend of countries using immigration vetting as part of broader security strategies.”

Travel and immigration lawyers warn that affected individuals should ensure all documentation is current and compliant to avoid potential visa revocation.

The U.S. government has not provided a specific timeline for the review but emphasized that it is part of an ongoing process designed to keep the country secure while maintaining legal immigration pathways.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

