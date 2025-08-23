Peter Obi, Atiku Threaten Tinubu’s 2027 Bid, But PDP Should Wait Till 2031 – Okai

23, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Austin Okai, a socio-political activist, has thrown a curveball into Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election discourse. According to Okai, while Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar pose significant threats to President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should shelve its presidential ambitions until 2031.

A Grim Outlook for PDP

Okai’s assertion stems from the PDP’s current internal crises and the defection of some of its governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He believes these challenges will hinder the party’s chances of winning the presidency in 2027. Instead, Okai suggests that the PDP should focus on rebuilding and strengthening its internal structures to increase its chances of success in 2031.

The ADC Factor

Meanwhile, Okai sees the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a potential opposition party that could give the APC a run for its money in 2027. However, he notes that the ADC needs to sort out its internal issues and hold a proper national convention to actualize its ambitions.

Tinubu’s Security Record

Okai also weighed in on the security situation in the country, praising President Tinubu’s administration for improving security compared to former President Buhari’s era. According to him, the current administration has shown a marked improvement in tackling insecurity, which could boost Tinubu’s reelection chances.

The 2027 presidential election is still far off, but the jostling has already begun. As Okai’s comments suggest, the road to the presidency will be fraught with challenges and uncertainties. Whether the PDP heeds Okai’s advice and waits until 2031 or decides to go all out in 2027 remains to be seen. One thing is certain, however: the next few years will be crucial in shaping the country’s political landscape.

The Future of Nigerian Politics

As the country hurtles towards the 2027 elections, one thing is clear: the stakes will be higher than ever. With Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar already positioning themselves, and the PDP grappling with internal crises, the political terrain is set to get even more complex. It will be fascinating to see how the various players navigate this complex landscape and what the future holds for Nigeria’s democracy.

Reporting by Favor Akpan