MAs Nigeria edges closer to the 2027 general elections, a storm is brewing within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Naija247News gathered that embattled governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are united in their belief that the APC is on a collision course with political oblivion.

In exclusive comments, PDP governors remain pointed in their assessment, warning that the ruling party is “doomed to face inevitable rejection.” Naija247News understands that this confidence stems from growing dissatisfaction among Nigerians, propelled by economic hardship, corruption concerns, and governance failures perceived to be associated with the APC.

“According to Naija247News,” several PDP state executives argue that voter fatigue and frustration will crystallize into widespread rejection. In their view, the APC’s latest policies have lacked impact and clarity, while its internal cohesion continues to splinter. The PDP governors say this vulnerability opens an unprecedented opportunity for the opposition to reclaim national leadership, driven by momentum and strategic unity.

Analysts backing the PDP perspective point to rising food prices, fuel subsidy debates, and a worsening cost of living as major fault lines. Naija247News reports that grassroots communities in key swing states are increasingly vocal, expressing disillusionment and demanding alternatives ahead of 2027. PDP governors assert that this wave of discontent is already recognizable on the ground, and poised to translate into votes.

Moreover, the PDP leadership sees signs of cracks within the APC’s electoral machinery. Allegations of internal power tussles and succession wrangling have surfaced. Naija247News gathered that these divisions are palpable, weakening the ruling party’s projection of unity and undermining campaign readiness.

Further bolstering PDP’s optimism is their recent rebranding effort, an aggressive outreach to youth and women groups, coupled with grassroots mobilization in urban and rural areas alike. Naija247News understands that these initiatives are designed to capitalize on the APC’s missteps and reposition the PDP as the credible alternative for a populace yearning for relief and change.

Meanwhile, APC strategists remain undeterred, vowing to counter PDP’s narrative with renewed policy focus and electoral engagements. But for now, PDP governors express unwavering conviction in the ruling party’s fate. According to Naija247News, they anticipate that APC’s combination of unpopular policies, perceived disunity, and declining public trust will culminate in a spectacular defeat come 2027.

As Nigeria’s political countdown continues, all eyes remain fixed on how the APC responds to this mounting pressure, and whether the PDP can indeed ride the wave of discontent to a triumphant return.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.