NNPCL GCEO, PENGASSAN President Call for Safer, Resilient Oil and Gas Sector

ABUJA — The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Bayo Ojulari, has called for urgent action to boost Nigeria’s oil production, stressing that the country’s abundant reserves have not translated into matching output.

Ojulari made this known at the 4th PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit (PEALS) in Abuja, themed “Building a Resilient Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria: Advancing HSE, ESG, Investment, and Incremental Production.”

Nigeria’s Oil Production Must Match Its Potential

Ojulari, in his keynote address, emphasized that Nigeria must change its underperformance narrative.

“Despite abundant reserves, Nigeria’s production output has not matched our potential. We must change that narrative. Every barrel counts. Every molecule of gas counts. Incremental production will not come from one big move, but from many smart, coordinated actions across the value chain,” he said.

He explained that NNPCL is prioritizing rigorous field development, improved security in the Niger Delta, reduction of leakages, and unlocking of stranded assets.

According to him, the strategy includes partnerships, data-driven decisions, and innovation to achieve incremental daily production growth to sustainable levels.

ESG, Energy Transition, and Investment Climate

Ojulari stressed that resilience in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is a national responsibility as the global energy landscape undergoes rapid transformation driven by energy security and energy transition.

He noted that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are critical to building trust and long-term value. NNPCL’s transition roadmap, he added, aims to cut carbon emissions, invest in gas as a transition fuel, and promote transparency.

Ojulari further called for the creation of a stable, investor-friendly climate under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) while outlining NNPCL’s new business model that emphasizes:

• Value creation and competitiveness

• Asset monetization

• Infrastructure investments

• Public-private partnerships

PENGASSAN President Demands Safer Workplaces

On his part, Comrade Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), insisted that no worker should compromise safety in the pursuit of resilience.

He condemned unsafe practices recently exposed in a video showing oil workers engaged in hazardous tasks without protective equipment, a situation that triggered industrial action due to poor management response.

“The true measure of stewardship is ensuring every worker returns home safely. Unsafe conditions must never be the price of resilience. From the creeks to offshore platforms, every worker deserves a secure environment, robust safety processes, continuous training, advanced technologies, and transparent reporting,” Osifo said.

He added that the summit’s past editions have played an important role in addressing challenges like gas development, crude oil theft, AI adoption, and energy transition.

Towards a Resilient Sector

Both leaders agreed that the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector rests on safety, sustainability, and investment. While Ojulari highlighted operational discipline and incremental production as key drivers, Osifo emphasized that worker safety must remain the sector’s cornerstone.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.