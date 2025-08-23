📰 Naija247News Headlines
Oil & Gas

Nigeria’s Oil Production Hits 1.8 Million BPD as US Exports Fall to 3.3 Million BPD – OPEC & NUPRC Report

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

The United States’ crude oil exports to Nigeria and other African nations fell for the fifth consecutive month, averaging 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in July 2025, according to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This represents the lowest level since March 2022, with declines largely driven by reduced flows to Europe and Africa, particularly Nigeria.

The decrease in imports aligns with the growing operational capacity of domestic refineries in Nigeria, notably the 650,000 bpd Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has led to reduced dependence on imported crude.

OPEC’s August 2025 Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) revealed that Nigeria’s crude oil output, excluding condensates, rose 11% year-on-year to 1.559 million bpd in July 2025, marking the highest monthly production level in 2025.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) reported that Nigeria’s oil output surpassed 1.8 million bpd last month. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive of NUPRC, stated that this growth was achieved through the Project 1 MMBOPD Incremental Initiative, leveraging collaboration among multiple stakeholders.

Komolafe said:
“We crossed the 1.8 MMBOPD mark on peak production last month, with average production hovering at 1.78 MMBOPD. The Commission is optimising the Maximum Efficient Rate (MER) framework, managing produced water, and aligning operational shutdowns to minimise production disruptions.”

This increase in local output has reduced Nigeria’s reliance on crude oil imports from the US and strengthened the country’s energy security. Analysts note that the trend is likely to continue as domestic refining capacity expands and operational efficiencies improve.

OPEC highlighted that the overall decline in US crude exports reflects broader global supply adjustments, including shifting refinery demand patterns and growing local production in key markets.

With domestic refineries coming online and output optimisations ongoing, Nigeria is positioned to consolidate gains in the regional oil market, enhance self-sufficiency, and attract new investment in its energy sector.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

