Agriculture

Nigeria Spends $10 Billion Annually on Food Imports — Minister Kyari

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

The Federal Government has raised concern over the $10 billion Nigeria spends annually on food imports, highlighting the urgent need for innovative financing solutions to boost agriculture and strengthen food security.

The call was made by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, at the FirstBank Agric and Export Expo 2025 in Lagos. Represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Ibrahim Alkali, the minister stressed that despite Nigeria’s abundant arable land and youthful workforce, local production remains insufficient to meet domestic and export demand.

Kyari stated:
“Nigeria spends over $10 billion annually importing food such as wheat, rice, sugar, fish, and tomato paste. Agriculture contributes 35% of our GDP and employs the same proportion of our workforce. With 85 million hectares of arable land and over 70% of our population under 30, we account for less than 0.5% of global agro-exports, earning less than $400 million from agro-exports.”

He emphasized the need to rethink agricultural financing:
“Traditional credit systems, though well-intentioned, often suffocate farmers instead of supporting them. What Nigeria needs are instruments that align with the realities of farming — mechanisms that reward performance, adjust to risk, and align investors with producers. Globally, innovative financing has transformed agriculture from subsistence to surplus, and Nigeria can achieve the same with revenue-sharing finance, forward contracts, factoring, pay-as-you-harvest models, equity financing, and more.”

Managing Director and CEO of FirstBank Nigeria Limited, speaking at the Expo, lauded the event as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth. He said:
“The renamed FirstBank Agric & Export Expo reflects our renewed commitment to positioning non-oil exports as a transformative force in Nigeria’s economy. By fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and making strategic investments, we can unlock the full potential of our agricultural value chain and open new pathways to shared prosperity. The ideas and partnerships formed here will lay the foundation for a new era of growth — not just for Nigeria but for Africa.”

The Expo brought together farmers, investors, policymakers, and financial institutions, highlighting the potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector to drive non-oil economic growth while addressing food security challenges.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonyehttps://naija247news.com/
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors. He reports on energy policy, market trends, and sustainability with a focus on informing public discourse and decision-makers.

