Telecoms & Internet

NIGCOMSAT Targets N8bn Revenue Boost, Seeks Private Sector Partners to Unlock Broadband Potential

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news, Lagos | August 22, 2025

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has revealed plans to generate N8 billion in the next three years by leveraging strategic partnerships to expand its largely underutilised broadband services.

Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, made the disclosure during a stakeholder roundtable in Lagos, emphasizing that broadband remains the agency’s most profitable product line but is currently only seven percent utilised. “Ninety-three percent of our satellite broadband capacity is still idle despite its wide applications across education, healthcare, defence, governance, and financial services,” she noted.

Egerton-Idehen highlighted the agency’s recent success with Project 774, which connected 45 local government secretariats across eight states within two months—a feat that terrestrial fibre operators could not match. She also pointed to ongoing projects linking naval ships and remote communities.

However, she admitted that NIGCOMSAT’s workforce of about 250 staff is insufficient to cover the market independently. “Our role is to provide the service backbone and support partners to take it to the market. We are not set up to compete directly with consumer operators,” she said.

Analysts see NIGCOMSAT’s expansion plan as a necessary step to assert Nigeria’s broadband sovereignty. “Government-backed satellite infrastructure has massive untapped potential. With proper partnerships, NIGCOMSAT could rival private competitors and drive affordable connectivity to underserved regions,” said Chukwuma Eze, a Lagos-based telecom analyst.

Comparing with global peers, Egerton-Idehen cited Egypt’s NALSAT, which generates about $150 million annually, while Nigeria LNG’s success underscores the viability of government-backed enterprises. She described NIGCOMSAT’s N8 billion target—a little over $3 million—as modest but achievable if strategic collaborations are prioritised.

Stakeholders, however, cautioned that NIGCOMSAT’s market traction is weak due to perceptions of bureaucracy and lack of commercial agility. They recommended policy interventions to encourage or mandate government agencies to prioritise NIGCOMSAT services over foreign operators like Starlink, which have already captured significant market share.

In response, Egerton-Idehen assured that NIGCOMSAT would provide technical support, co-branded marketing, and a flexible business model to foster growth. “This is the next chapter for NIGCOMSAT. We want to build it with our partners because we cannot do it alone,” she said.

With broadband seen as a critical driver of digital transformation, NIGCOMSAT’s plan aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals of increasing internet penetration, enhancing national security, and boosting local content in digital services.

