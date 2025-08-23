Naira Holds Steady at N1,535 as External Reserves Surge Past $41 Billion

By Naija247news Staff

The naira ended the week flat at N1,535 to the US dollar in Nigeria’s official foreign exchange (FX) market, bolstered by improved liquidity and a notable rise in the nation’s external reserves, which now stand above $41 billion.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that by Friday, the local currency experienced a marginal weekly depreciation of 0.08%, closing at N1,535.03, compared to N1,533.67 at the start of the week. On a daily basis, the naira showed slight gains, appreciating by N0.75 from Thursday’s rate of N1,535.78.

In the parallel market, the naira remained steady at N1,545 per dollar, while GTBank’s FX rate for international transactions dipped slightly to N1,542 on Friday, down from N1,543 the previous day.

Analysts Cite Strong External Reserves as Key Driver

Nigeria’s foreign reserves surged to $41.07 billion as of August 21, 2025, a 12.42% increase year-on-year, according to the CBN. This marks the highest reserve level since March 12, 2021, when reserves stood at $41.08 billion.

Analysts attribute the resilience of the naira to a combination of FX market reforms by the CBN, stronger diaspora remittances, increased foreign portfolio inflows, improved crude oil output, and reduced oil losses.

“Rising reserves provide the CBN with greater flexibility to intervene in the FX market, supporting liquidity and stabilizing the naira,” said Chuka Eze, Chief Analyst at FBNQuest Securities. “It also signals renewed confidence among investors and the international community in Nigeria’s macroeconomic fundamentals.”

United Capital analysts noted that the naira appreciated by 1.4% in July, improving from N1,552/$1 in June to N1,530/$1, with the gap between official and parallel market rates remaining narrow. They highlighted that the reserve level now covers over 9.5 months of import needs, providing a critical buffer against external shocks.

Domestic Factors Supporting Stability

Experts also pointed to Nigeria’s improved crude oil output and consistent foreign inflows as key factors supporting the exchange rate. As the country ramps up local production and reduces import dependence, analysts say this could further strengthen the naira.

“Foreign investor confidence is returning, driven by attractive carry-trade yields and a more predictable FX environment,” said Aisha Bello, a currency strategist in Lagos. “This is essential for long-term exchange rate stability and for boosting domestic economic activity.”

The CBN’s authority to manage reserves, established under Section 2 of the CBN Act 2007, allows the central bank to safeguard the international value of the naira. With reserves now sufficient to cover nearly 12 months of merchandise imports, the economy is better insulated against global uncertainties, including fluctuations in oil prices and international capital flows.

As Nigeria continues to implement FX reforms, boost oil production, and attract foreign investments, analysts say the naira is likely to remain stable in the near term, giving businesses and households a more predictable financial environment.

