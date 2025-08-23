Lagos APC Denies Foul Play in Deaths of Two Female Councillors

23, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has swiftly dismissed claims that the recent deaths of two female councillors in the state were politically motivated. The sudden passing of Oluwakemi Rufai and Zainab Shotayo, both APC councillors, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political circles, but the APC is adamant that their deaths were due to natural causes.

A Tragic Coincidence

Oluwakemi Rufai, the councillor representing Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, died on August 13, 2025, after a brief illness. Barely a week later, Zainab Shotayo, the only female councillor in Odiolowo-Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, Ilupeju, also passed away after a brief illness. While some have raised eyebrows over the coincidence, the APC is quick to point out that both deaths were due to health issues and not foul play.

APC’s Response

APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, described the insinuations about the deaths being politically motivated as “unfounded and insensitive”. He emphasized that the party prioritizes the election of women to political offices and has a deliberate policy to allocate a substantial number of seats to women across the board. Oladejo urged the public to refrain from spreading speculation and misinformation on the matter.

Tributes and Condolences

The APC has paid tribute to the deceased councillors, describing them as dedicated public servants who worked tirelessly for the development of their communities. The party has extended its condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing them comfort and peace during this difficult time.

The Future of Female Representation

The passing of these two female councillors has also raised questions about the future of female representation in Lagos State politics. However, the APC remains committed to promoting the participation of women in governance and ensuring that their voices are heard. As the party continues to work towards creating a more inclusive and representative government, it is hoped that more women will be inspired to take up leadership roles in the state.

The deaths of Oluwakemi Rufai and Zainab Shotayo are a tragic reminder of the fragility of life. While the circumstances surrounding their passing may have raised some eyebrows, the APC’s denial of foul play seems plausible given the brief illnesses that preceded their deaths. As the people of Lagos State mourn the loss of these two rising stars, it’s essential to allow their families to grieve in peace and avoid speculation that can only serve to inflame passions.

