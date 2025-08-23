Foreign Portfolio Inflows Drop 30.7% in July 2025 as Domestic Investors Dominate NGX

Foreign portfolio inflows into the Nigerian stock market declined sharply in July 2025, falling by 30.7% to ₦50.48 billion, compared to ₦72.82 billion recorded in June 2025, according to the Domestic & Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) Report released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday.

The data also showed a 43.6% surge in foreign outflows, which rose to ₦95.47 billion in July from ₦66.49 billion in June, reflecting persistent investor concerns over Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment and foreign exchange liquidity.

Market Turnover Jumps to ₦1.815 Trillion in July

Despite weaker foreign participation, total transactions at the nation’s bourse rose significantly by 133.09%, reaching ₦1.815 trillion ($1.835 billion) in July 2025 from ₦778.65 billion ($509.02 million) in June.

On a year-on-year basis, the July 2025 turnover represented a 269.19% increase compared to ₦491.61 billion in July 2024.

Domestic Investors Maintain Market Dominance

The report revealed that domestic investors accounted for 84% of total transactions in July 2025, far outpacing foreign participation.

A breakdown showed:

• Retail Investors: rose by 88.07%, from ₦274.63bn in June to ₦516.50bn in July.

• Institutional Investors: surged by 216.03%, from ₦364.71bn in June to ₦1.1526 trillion in July.

The NGX attributed the significant increase in July’s domestic market turnover largely to block trades executed by institutional investors.

Foreign Transactions Edge Higher, But Outflows Widen

While overall foreign transactions grew by a marginal 4.76%, rising from ₦139.31bn ($91.07m) in June to ₦145.95bn ($95.17m) in July, the bulk of this was driven by outflows, underscoring concerns over capital repatriation and currency risks.

This imbalance highlights continued foreign investor caution toward Nigerian equities, despite renewed domestic liquidity.

Two-Decade Performance Review

Over an 18-year period (2007–2024):

• Domestic transactions rose by 33.15% from ₦3.556tn in 2007 to ₦4.735tn in 2024.

• Foreign transactions increased by 38.31% from ₦616bn to ₦852bn over the same period.

In 2024, domestic transactions accounted for 85% of total market activity, while foreign transactions made up just 15%.

So far in 2025, transaction data shows:

• Domestic: ₦4.7269 trillion

• Foreign: ₦1.28123 trillion

Market Outlook

Analysts believe the strong domestic participation signals rising institutional investor confidence, even as foreign investors continue to adopt a cautious stance amid FX market volatility and inflationary pressures.

The NGX noted that sustaining liquidity and policy clarity would be critical to retaining and attracting long-term foreign portfolio inflows.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.