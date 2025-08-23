📰 Naija247News Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
Commodities

FAAC Disburses N2 Trillion to FG, States, and Local Govts in August 2025

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

By Naija247news, Abuja | August 22, 2025

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed a total of N2.001 trillion to the Federal Government, States, and Local Government Councils from July 2025 revenue, marking a slight increase from N1.81 trillion shared in June.

According to the FAAC communiqué from its August meeting in Abuja, the total distributable revenue comprised:
• Statutory revenue: N1.282 trillion
• Value Added Tax (VAT): N640.61 billion
• Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL): N37.601 billion
• Exchange difference: N39.745 billion

Breakdown of FAAC Allocation:
• Federal Government: N735 billion
• State Governments: N660 billion
• Local Government Councils: N485 billion
• Derivation revenue (13% of mineral revenue): N120 billion

FAAC further reported that the total gross revenue for the period was N3.8 trillion, with N152.681 billion deducted for collection costs and N1.683 trillion allocated to transfers, interventions, refunds, and savings.

Analysts note that the rise in FAAC disbursement reflects improved revenue mobilization, including better oil receipts and VAT collections. “The increase is modest but shows that revenue generation mechanisms are stabilizing. However, ensuring timely and efficient distribution remains critical for local development,” said Chinyere Okeke, a fiscal policy expert based in Abuja.

From the statutory revenue of N1.28 trillion, allocations were:
• Federal Government: N613.805 billion
• State Governments: N311.33 billion
• Local Governments: N240.023 billion
• Derivation revenue: N117.714 billion

For the N640.61 billion VAT revenue:
• Federal Government: N96.092 billion
• States: N320.305 billion
• Local Governments: N224.214 billion

EMTL collections and exchange differences were also shared proportionately, with states benefiting from derivation allocations where applicable.

Fiscal experts argue that while the N2 trillion disbursement provides significant liquidity for government operations, strategic planning is needed to ensure funds translate into impactful infrastructure and social services. “The figures are encouraging, but fiscal prudence and accountability are key to maximizing benefits for citizens,” said Adeola Fadeyi, an economist at Lagos Business School.

With this disbursement, governments across the country are expected to fund ongoing projects, salaries, and critical interventions ahead of the 2025 fiscal year-end.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NIGCOMSAT Targets N8bn Revenue Boost, Seeks Private Sector Partners to Unlock Broadband Potential
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NIGCOMSAT Targets N8bn Revenue Boost, Seeks Private Sector Partners to Unlock Broadband Potential

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
By Naija247news, Lagos | August 22, 2025 The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has revealed plans to generate N8 billion in the next three years by leveraging strategic partnerships to expand its largely underutilised broadband...

Trump Administration. to Review Over 55 Million U.S Visa Holders, Nigeria Set to Respond

David Okoroafor, News Writer David Okoroafor, News Writer -
By Naija247news Staff The United States government has announced a sweeping review of more than 55 million foreign nationals holding valid U.S. visas, part of what officials describe as a “continuous vetting” process to ensure...

Naira Holds Steady at N1,535 as External Reserves Surge Past $41 Billion

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
By Naija247news Staff The naira ended the week flat at N1,535 to the US dollar in Nigeria’s official foreign exchange (FX) market, bolstered by improved liquidity and a notable rise in the nation’s external reserves,...

U.S.-based Oil Company Seeks Return to Nigeria via Acquisition of Svenska’s OML 145

Naija247news Naija247news -
A delegation from Vaalco Energy, a U.S.-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company, has expressed interest in re-entering Nigeria through the acquisition of Svenska’s Production Sharing Contract (PSC) interest in Oil Mining Lease...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NIGCOMSAT Targets N8bn Revenue Boost, Seeks Private Sector Partners to Unlock Broadband Potential

Telecoms & Internet 0
By Naija247news, Lagos | August 22, 2025 The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) has revealed plans to generate N8 billion in the next three years by leveraging strategic partnerships to expand its largely underutilised broadband...

Trump Administration. to Review Over 55 Million U.S Visa Holders, Nigeria Set to Respond

Diplomatic Relations 0
By Naija247news Staff The United States government has announced a sweeping review of more than 55 million foreign nationals holding valid U.S. visas, part of what officials describe as a “continuous vetting” process to ensure...

Naira Holds Steady at N1,535 as External Reserves Surge Past $41 Billion

Forex 0
By Naija247news Staff The naira ended the week flat at N1,535 to the US dollar in Nigeria’s official foreign exchange (FX) market, bolstered by improved liquidity and a notable rise in the nation’s external reserves,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp