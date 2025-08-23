DisCos’ Revenue Drops to ₦182.11bn in June 2025 as NERC Ranks Ikeja, Eko, Abuja Highest

Revenue collected by Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) slipped by 4.93% in June 2025, falling to ₦182.11 billion from ₦191.56 billion in May, according to the latest performance data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The regulator’s monthly market report showed that despite a slight improvement in nationwide billing, the DisCos struggled to recover billed amounts, reflecting persisting challenges of energy theft, inadequate metering, and consumer payment fatigue.

Top Performing DisCos

• Ikeja Electric: ₦39.43bn

• Eko DisCo: ₦31.96bn

• Abuja DisCo: ₦27.07bn

These three distributors, covering Lagos and Abuja metropolitan areas, accounted for nearly 54% of total collections nationwide, underscoring the stronger revenue base in urban, high-income regions.

📉 Lowest Performing DisCos

• Yola DisCo: ₦4.79bn

• Kaduna DisCo: ₦6.33bn

• Jos DisCo: ₦7.24bn

These northern operators continue to lag behind due to weaker metering coverage, lower consumer density, and security challenges in their regions.

Billing vs. Collection Efficiency

NERC noted that although total energy billed across the country increased slightly in June, the ability of DisCos to collect revenues from consumers weakened. This drop suggests that electricity affordability remains a pressing issue, even as the sector grapples with tariff adjustments and regulatory reforms.

Energy experts warn that declining collection efficiency threatens the liquidity of the power sector, affecting payments to generation companies (GenCos) and gas suppliers, and ultimately worsening Nigeria’s already fragile electricity supply chain.

Sector Commentary

Analysts suggest that unless DisCos aggressively roll out metering, improve customer engagement, and clamp down on energy theft, the sector will continue to suffer revenue shortfalls.

“Without stronger collection discipline, the DisCos risk deepening market shortfalls that ripple across the value chain,” one industry consultant told Naija247news.

Conclusion

The ₦182.11bn revenue performance in June 2025 reinforces long-standing disparities between urban and rural electricity markets, with Lagos and Abuja sustaining sector liquidity while northern utilities lag behind.

NERC is expected to issue further directives to improve metering penetration and billing transparency in the coming quarter.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.