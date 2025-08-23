📰 Naija247News Headlines
Infrastructure

DisCos’ Revenue Drops to ₦182.11bn in June 2025 as NERC Ranks Ikeja, Eko, Abuja Highest

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Revenue collected by Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) slipped by 4.93% in June 2025, falling to ₦182.11 billion from ₦191.56 billion in May, according to the latest performance data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The regulator’s monthly market report showed that despite a slight improvement in nationwide billing, the DisCos struggled to recover billed amounts, reflecting persisting challenges of energy theft, inadequate metering, and consumer payment fatigue.

Top Performing DisCos
• Ikeja Electric: ₦39.43bn
• Eko DisCo: ₦31.96bn
• Abuja DisCo: ₦27.07bn

These three distributors, covering Lagos and Abuja metropolitan areas, accounted for nearly 54% of total collections nationwide, underscoring the stronger revenue base in urban, high-income regions.

📉 Lowest Performing DisCos
• Yola DisCo: ₦4.79bn
• Kaduna DisCo: ₦6.33bn
• Jos DisCo: ₦7.24bn

These northern operators continue to lag behind due to weaker metering coverage, lower consumer density, and security challenges in their regions.

Billing vs. Collection Efficiency

NERC noted that although total energy billed across the country increased slightly in June, the ability of DisCos to collect revenues from consumers weakened. This drop suggests that electricity affordability remains a pressing issue, even as the sector grapples with tariff adjustments and regulatory reforms.

Energy experts warn that declining collection efficiency threatens the liquidity of the power sector, affecting payments to generation companies (GenCos) and gas suppliers, and ultimately worsening Nigeria’s already fragile electricity supply chain.

Sector Commentary

Analysts suggest that unless DisCos aggressively roll out metering, improve customer engagement, and clamp down on energy theft, the sector will continue to suffer revenue shortfalls.

“Without stronger collection discipline, the DisCos risk deepening market shortfalls that ripple across the value chain,” one industry consultant told Naija247news.

Conclusion
The ₦182.11bn revenue performance in June 2025 reinforces long-standing disparities between urban and rural electricity markets, with Lagos and Abuja sustaining sector liquidity while northern utilities lag behind.

NERC is expected to issue further directives to improve metering penetration and billing transparency in the coming quarter.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

