Politics & Governance

ADC Crisis: Abejide Dares Atiku, Amaechi, Mark in Showdown

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

23, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is on the brink of a major crisis as a lawmaker, Leke Abejide, has vowed to resist any attempt by a coalition led by Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and David Mark to take over the party. Abejide, who claims to be the “landlord” of the ADC, has warned that he won’t let the opposition coalition hijack the party without a fight.

The Coalition’s Move

The coalition, which includes prominent politicians like Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and David Mark, has been making moves to take over the ADC. However, Abejide is having none of it, citing the party’s constitution, which stipulates that one can only occupy national office after two years in the party. According to Abejide, the coalition’s move is illegitimate and a ploy to hijack the party.

Abejide’s Response

Abejide has vowed to challenge the coalition’s move in court and send the leaders out of the party. He claims responsibility for the party’s current political stature and insists that he won’t let the coalition undermine his efforts. Abejide’s determination to resist the takeover has set the stage for a showdown between him and the coalition.

Implications for the Party

The crisis in the ADC has significant implications for the party’s future. If the coalition succeeds in taking over the party, it could lead to a major shift in the party’s direction and ideology. On the other hand, if Abejide’s resistance is successful, it could lead to a further fragmentation of the party. Either way, the ADC’s future hangs in the balance.

The Road Ahead

As the crisis in the ADC deepens, it’s clear that the party’s leadership is up for grabs. The next few days will be crucial in determining the party’s direction. Will Abejide’s resistance be enough to stop the coalition’s takeover, or will the coalition succeed in hijacking the party? Only time will tell. One thing is certain, however: the ADC’s future will be shaped by the outcome of this crisis.

The crisis brewing in the ADC is a major concern for the party’s future. As Abejide and the coalition engage in a war of words, it’s clear that the party’s leadership is up for grabs. Whether Abejide’s resistance will be enough to stop the coalition’s takeover remains to be seen. One thing is certain, however: the ADC’s future hangs in the balance, and the next few days will be crucial in determining the party’s direction.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

