Politics & Governance

ADC: A Grand Deception, Says Datti Baba-Ahmed

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

23, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has thrown a bombshell at the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as a “grand deception”. According to Baba-Ahmed, the party is a refuge for politicians who misgoverned Nigeria during the Muhammadu Buhari administration from 2015 to 2023.

A Platform for the Discredited?

Baba-Ahmed’s scathing attack on the ADC comes amid reports that the party is being courted by prominent politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola. He alleges that these politicians are trying to deceive Nigerians after contributing to the country’s challenges. According to Baba-Ahmed, the ADC coalition is driven by personal ambitions rather than genuine reform.

Nigeria’s Leadership Crisis

Baba-Ahmed also spoke about Nigeria’s leadership crisis, attributing the country’s problems to flawed leadership recruitment processes driven by electoral fraud, which fuels insecurity and corruption. He questioned the legacy of former President Buhari, pointing out his role in the Abacha regime and alleging that his government was one of the most corrupt in Nigeria’s history.

Commitment to Labour Party

Despite the ADC’s efforts to woo prominent politicians, Baba-Ahmed reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party and Peter Obi. He stated that he wants Obi to run again in 2027 and is willing to be his running mate. According to Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party is the only platform that can bring about genuine change in Nigeria.

The ADC’s attempt to rebrand itself has been dealt a major blow by Datti Baba-Ahmed’s scathing attack. As the party tries to woo prominent politicians, it’s clear that its leadership and credibility are under question. Whether the ADC can recover from this crisis remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the party’s future is uncertain.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

