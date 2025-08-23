2027 Will Mark a Turning Point as Labour Party Builds Grassroots Momentum – Nenadi Usman

Former Minister of Finance and prominent political figure, Nenadi Usman, has declared that the Labour Party (LP) is set to redefine Nigeria’s political narrative in the 2027 general elections. She emphasized that the party has now built polling unit-level structures nationwide to position itself as a credible and competitive force.

Naija247news gathered that Usman made this revelation while addressing a gathering of LP supporters and political stakeholders in Abuja. She stated that the Labour Party, once seen as a third-force outsider, is now grounded in grassroots mobilization and prepared to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija247news understands that the Labour Party has undertaken a massive reorganisation since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, focusing heavily on deepening its presence at the ward and polling unit levels across the 36 states and the FCT.

According to Naija247news, Usman stressed that what sets the LP apart in 2027 will not just be its growing popularity, but the structural preparedness that has been lacking in past elections. “We now have structures at every polling unit. This is a different Labour Party,” she was quoted as saying.

Naija247news reports that Usman also pointed to the frustrations of the Nigerian electorate, particularly among youths and working-class citizens, who feel left behind by traditional political platforms. She noted that these groups are turning to the LP as a viable alternative that promises inclusivity, competence, and a new era of governance.

In her words, the upcoming elections would not be business as usual. She added that the Labour Party’s approach will focus on people-driven policy formulation, transparency in leadership, and addressing economic inequality, areas she believes have been neglected under the current administration.

Naija247news gathered that strategic alliances are also being explored to bolster the LP’s chances in key battleground states, while civic education campaigns are being rolled out to inform and mobilize first-time voters.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.