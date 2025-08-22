U.S. Protests Nigeria’s Ban on American Products, Sparks Trade Tensions

LAGOS — The United States has strongly criticized Nigeria’s sweeping import restrictions covering 25 product categories, saying the policy unfairly blocks American exporters from accessing Africa’s largest consumer market. In retaliation, Washington has imposed a 14 per cent tariff on Nigerian goods, a move that could unsettle the fragile trade balance between both nations.

Nigeria’s Import Ban Under Fire

According to the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), Nigeria’s decade-old import prohibition—covering items such as beef, poultry, pork, fruit juices, pharmaceuticals, alcoholic beverages, and detergents—remains a major barrier to trade.

The USTR said these restrictions disproportionately affect U.S. exporters in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, beverages, and consumer goods, cutting off billions of dollars in potential trade flows.

“These policies limit U.S. market access and reduce export opportunities, creating significant revenue losses for American producers,” the USTR noted in a statement on Monday.

US Retaliation: 14% Tariff on Nigerian Goods

In a reciprocal move, the U.S. has slapped a 14% tariff on Nigerian exports. Though crude oil, Nigeria’s top export to the U.S., is exempt, non-oil goods such as fertilizers, urea, lead, and value-added agricultural products will now face stiffer hurdles.

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, admitted the tariffs could impact non-oil exports but said the country’s stable economy, investment climate, and new exchange rate regime could make it an alternative production hub for manufacturers seeking to bypass higher tariffs in Asia.

Trade Data: Rising US Exports, Narrowing Deficit

Despite the restrictions, U.S.-Nigeria trade hit $9 billion in 2024. American exports surged 61.4% to $4.2 billion, narrowing the U.S. trade deficit with Nigeria by over 50% to $1.5 billion.

Analysts say this growth underscores strong demand for American goods in Nigeria, even as official bans and tariffs cloud the outlook.

Trump’s “Liberation Day” Tariffs Spark Wider Tensions

The dispute comes amid President Donald Trump’s broader tariff war targeting multiple regions, including Africa. While Washington insists its measures protect American industries, the strategy has triggered retaliation from China, Brazil, and African economies.

Some African nations, like Zimbabwe, have even scrapped tariffs on U.S. goods to avoid being targeted—a strategy Nigeria has so far resisted.

Nigeria’s Push for Diversification

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, warned that SMEs and non-oil exporters could be hardest hit, as many relied on African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) exemptions now disrupted by tariffs.

She said Nigeria will intensify efforts to boost non-oil exports, focusing on quality assurance and traceability to access more global markets.

“This development strengthens our resolve to diversify and reposition Nigerian exports for competitiveness,” she stressed.

Outlook: Fragile Trade Ties at Risk

With the U.S. doubling down on tariffs and Nigeria refusing to lift import bans, both sides risk escalating tensions that could strain their $9 billion trade relationship.

Observers warn that unless compromises are reached, U.S.-Nigeria trade could become collateral damage in Washington’s aggressive protectionist push—potentially reshaping Africa’s economic partnerships in the coming years.

👉 Editor’s Note: This trade clash comes at a time Nigeria is seeking to reduce its $10 billion food import bill and promote local manufacturing, including recent moves to halt solar panel imports. But with America responding forcefully, Abuja may soon have to balance its industrial policies with the need to maintain vital global trade partnerships.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.