Politics & Governance

PDP Governors Converge in Zamfara Ahead of National Convention

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

22, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are set to hold a crucial meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Saturday, August 24, 2025. The gathering comes ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for November 15-16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State. The meeting is expected to discuss key issues affecting the party and chart a way forward.

A Strategic Gathering

The PDP governors will converge to deliberate on key political strategies, foster unity within the party, and address pressing issues. The meeting will focus on preparations for the national convention, party unity, and developmental initiatives across PDP-controlled states. With the 2027 general elections looming, the governors are expected to fine-tune strategies that will shape the party’s direction.

Unity and Development

The meeting will also provide an opportunity for the governors to strengthen party unity and resolve internal disputes. By collaborating on developmental initiatives, they aim to improve the lives of Nigerians in their respective states. The governors are reportedly committed to adopting political solutions to lingering disputes, while also being prepared to use the party’s instruments to enforce decisions when necessary.

A New Direction

As the PDP governors meet in Zamfara, there is a sense of optimism that the party is poised to take a new direction. With a renewed focus on unity and development, the party may be able to regain the trust of Nigerians and make a strong comeback in the 2027 general elections. The meeting will be closely watched by political analysts and Nigerians alike, who are eager to see the party’s plans for the future.

The PDP governors’ meeting in Zamfara is a significant step towards strengthening the party ahead of the national convention. As they converge to discuss key issues, Nigerians are watching with bated breath, hoping that the party will emerge stronger and more united. The success of this meeting will likely determine the party’s fortunes in the 2027 general elections. With a clear direction and a united front, the PDP may be able to reclaim its position as a major force in Nigerian politics.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

