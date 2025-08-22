Obi Slams Tinubu Govt Over N142bn Bus Terminal Project, Labels It Misplaced Priority

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has sharply criticized the Federal Government’s approval of N142 billion for the construction of a bus terminal, describing the decision as a clear case of misplaced priority in light of Nigeria’s current economic woes.

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration recently approved the multi-billion-naira project, sparking outrage among citizens and political observers who question the rationale behind such a heavy investment in infrastructure amid rising poverty and inflation.

Naija247news gathered that Peter Obi, in a statement released via his verified social media platforms, stated that the allocation underscores the government’s insensitivity to the real needs of Nigerians. He argued that the funds could have been better spent on critical sectors such as health, education, and small business support.

According to Naija247news, Obi noted that Nigerians are currently grappling with unprecedented levels of hardship, including food insecurity, high unemployment, and poor access to basic healthcare. In his words, “Spending N142 billion on a bus terminal when millions go to bed hungry is not just illogical, it is immoral.”

Naija247news understands that Obi further stressed the need for prudent fiscal management, especially at a time when the nation’s debt profile continues to rise. He said the country needs leadership that places human capital development over “vanity infrastructure projects.”

Naija247news reports that the former governor’s remarks have reignited national discourse around government spending priorities, with several civil society groups and commentators echoing his sentiments. They argue that while transportation infrastructure is important, the timing and scale of such a project must be carefully weighed against urgent national needs.

Naija247news gathered that the N142 billion project is part of a broader transportation master plan under the Tinubu administration, aimed at modernising urban transit systems. However, critics say the plan lacks transparency and fails to address pressing economic realities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.