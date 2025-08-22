Nigeria’s N26.4trn Pension Funds Push for Wider Investment Freedom Amid Inflation and Naira Depreciation

Abuja, Nigeria — Naija247news — Nigeria’s pension fund managers, who oversee more than ₦26.4 trillion ($17 billion) in retirement savings, are urging regulators to loosen investment restrictions in order to protect workers’ pensions from being eroded by spiraling inflation and a weakened naira.

According to Access ARM Pensions CEO Dave Uduanu, operators want approval to channel more funds into export-oriented industries, toll roads, real estate, and high-growth private companies. The call comes as traditional assets such as government bonds and fixed income securities deliver negative real returns in Africa’s largest economy.

Inflation and Currency Pressures

Nigeria’s inflation, now hovering around 22%, has remained in double digits since 2015, slashing the real value of savings. Meanwhile, the naira has depreciated by almost 70% against the U.S. dollar since May 2023 following a series of devaluations under the Tinubu administration’s reforms.

“Pension funds are looking toward alternative investments to cover potential losses,” said Oguche Agudah, CEO of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp).

Push for New Guidelines

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) confirmed that a review of the investment guidelines is ongoing, with a decision expected before the end of the quarter. Pension administrators such as Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd. and Access Holdings Plc’s pensions arm have already been diversifying within existing limits — boosting exposure to private equity, infrastructure funds, and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Latest data shows:

• Private equity allocations rose to ₦229.4 billion in H1 2025, more than double the 2024 level.

• Infrastructure funds increased by 50% to ₦242.8 billion.

• REITs surged fivefold to ₦77.8 billion.

Global Trend Meets Local Risks

Nigeria’s pivot mirrors a global surge in private credit, now a $1.5 trillion market that S&P Global predicts will double in the coming years. Yet, experts warn that such opportunities in Nigeria remain limited and high-risk, due to shallow project pipelines and policy uncertainty.

“An increase in government-backed projects and inflows into energy, tech, and transport sectors is gradually opening the space,” Uduanu noted.

Calls for Inflation-Linked Bonds

Pension fund managers are also lobbying the Debt Management Office (DMO) to issue inflation-indexed, floating-rate bonds. According to Stanbic IBTC’s CEO, Olumide Oyetan, such instruments would help shield pension assets from negative real yields and better align returns with Nigeria’s volatile macroeconomic environment.

DMO Director-General Patience Oniha confirmed receipt of the request, though without specifying whether such instruments will be introduced.

Why It Matters

The pension fund sector has become a critical pool of long-term capital in Nigeria, offering an alternative to volatile oil revenues and shallow equity markets. How regulators respond will determine whether trillions in workers’ savings remain trapped in low-yielding bonds or begin to catalyze infrastructure development and private-sector growth.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.