Nigerian Doctor Threatens to Sue Chude Jideonwo Over Alleged Defamation in Ovaries Documentary

A prominent Nigerian medical professional has publicly accused media figure Chude Jideonwo of defamation, following the release of a widely viewed documentary focused on ovarian health. The doctor, who has requested anonymity pending potential court proceedings, has formally threatened to sue, asserting that certain statements in the film have damaged their reputation.

Naija247news reports that the physician claims the documentary contains “inaccurate and misleading allegations” that directly implicate them in unethical practices. According to Naija247news, the doctor believes that the film’s narrative “strays from verifiable facts and paints a grossly distorted picture” of their work.

Naija247news gathered that meeting attempts between the doctor’s legal team and representatives of Chude Jideonwo have so far failed to yield a resolution. The doctor’s lawyers have issued a formal demand for a public retraction and apology, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action. Naija247news understands that these lawyers are preparing to file a lawsuit in a Nigerian court within the next few days unless the matter is amicably resolved.

According to Naija247news, the doctor’s legal representatives have cited specific segments of the documentary as particularly problematic, including scenes that insinuate deliberate mismanagement of ovarian treatment protocols. The physician has categorically denied these claims, emphasising decades of professional experience and a clean track record. Naija247news gathered that letters of demand have already been sent to the producers of the documentary, with a two-week window for response.

Naija247news understands that Chude Jideonwo and his team have not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations, though sources suggest internal discussions are underway. Meanwhile, health professionals and the public have taken note of the controversy, with many calling for fact-based discourse on medical reporting.

In the wake of mounting pressure, Naija247news reports that media stakeholders are closely watching developments, recognising the potential implications for journalistic integrity and professional accountability. The doctor’s threat to sue underscores a significant clash between medical ethics and media responsibility, a matter poised to gain even more attention should the suit proceed.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.