📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
Menu
Search
Subscribe
The Nation

Nigerian Doctor Threatens to Sue Chude Jideonwo Over Alleged Defamation in Ovaries Documentary

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

A prominent Nigerian medical professional has publicly accused media figure Chude Jideonwo of defamation, following the release of a widely viewed documentary focused on ovarian health. The doctor, who has requested anonymity pending potential court proceedings, has formally threatened to sue, asserting that certain statements in the film have damaged their reputation.

Naija247news reports that the physician claims the documentary contains “inaccurate and misleading allegations” that directly implicate them in unethical practices. According to Naija247news, the doctor believes that the film’s narrative “strays from verifiable facts and paints a grossly distorted picture” of their work.

Naija247news gathered that meeting attempts between the doctor’s legal team and representatives of Chude Jideonwo have so far failed to yield a resolution. The doctor’s lawyers have issued a formal demand for a public retraction and apology, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action. Naija247news understands that these lawyers are preparing to file a lawsuit in a Nigerian court within the next few days unless the matter is amicably resolved.

According to Naija247news, the doctor’s legal representatives have cited specific segments of the documentary as particularly problematic, including scenes that insinuate deliberate mismanagement of ovarian treatment protocols. The physician has categorically denied these claims, emphasising decades of professional experience and a clean track record. Naija247news gathered that letters of demand have already been sent to the producers of the documentary, with a two-week window for response.

Naija247news understands that Chude Jideonwo and his team have not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations, though sources suggest internal discussions are underway. Meanwhile, health professionals and the public have taken note of the controversy, with many calling for fact-based discourse on medical reporting.

In the wake of mounting pressure, Naija247news reports that media stakeholders are closely watching developments, recognising the potential implications for journalistic integrity and professional accountability. The doctor’s threat to sue underscores a significant clash between medical ethics and media responsibility, a matter poised to gain even more attention should the suit proceed.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s N26.4trn Pension Funds Push for Wider Investment Freedom Amid Inflation and Naira Depreciation
Next article
Obi Slams Tinubu Govt Over N142bn Bus Terminal Project, Labels It Misplaced Priority
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

U.S. Protests Nigeria’s Ban on American Products, Sparks Trade Tensions

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAGOS — The United States has strongly criticized Nigeria’s sweeping import restrictions covering 25 product categories, saying the policy unfairly blocks American exporters from accessing Africa’s largest consumer market. In retaliation, Washington has imposed a...

Court Restrains Police from Arresting Media Personality Nedu Over N83m Contract Dispute

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force from arresting or harassing popular on-air personality and comedian, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely known as Nedu, over a brewing...

Confusion Reigns as Boko Haram Commander Refutes Death Reports Following Niger Airstrike

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Reports continue to swirl regarding the fate of a senior Boko Haram commander allegedly killed in an airstrike in the Niger Republic. Naija247news gathered that conflicting statements have emerged from both military officials and local...

Obi Slams Tinubu Govt Over N142bn Bus Terminal Project, Labels It Misplaced Priority

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has sharply criticized the Federal Government’s approval of N142 billion for the construction of a bus terminal, describing the decision as a...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

U.S. Protests Nigeria’s Ban on American Products, Sparks Trade Tensions

Nigeria & Africa in Global Affairs 0
LAGOS — The United States has strongly criticized Nigeria’s sweeping import restrictions covering 25 product categories, saying the policy unfairly blocks American exporters from accessing Africa’s largest consumer market. In retaliation, Washington has imposed a...

Court Restrains Police from Arresting Media Personality Nedu Over N83m Contract Dispute

News 0
A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force from arresting or harassing popular on-air personality and comedian, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely known as Nedu, over a brewing...

Confusion Reigns as Boko Haram Commander Refutes Death Reports Following Niger Airstrike

The Nation 0
Reports continue to swirl regarding the fate of a senior Boko Haram commander allegedly killed in an airstrike in the Niger Republic. Naija247news gathered that conflicting statements have emerged from both military officials and local...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp