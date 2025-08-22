📰 Naija247News Latest Headlines
AI & Future Tech

Nigeria Ranks 18th in Africa on AI Talent Readiness, PwC Report Reveals

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Naija247news – Nigeria has been ranked 18th out of 54 African countries in Artificial Intelligence (AI) talent readiness, scoring 37.7 points, according to the latest PwC Nigeria AI Talent Readiness Index (2025).

The report underscores the country’s underperformance compared to regional innovation leaders, including South Africa (52.1), Tunisia (51.8), and Kenya (49.7), despite Nigeria’s advantages of a youthful population and budding tech hubs.

Critical Gaps in Skills and Infrastructure

PwC noted that Nigeria’s low ranking reflects deep gaps in AI infrastructure, advanced skills training, and the absence of a unified national AI strategy. These challenges, the report stressed, are holding the country back from joining Africa’s top tier of AI-ready nations.

To reverse the trend, PwC urged government and stakeholders to strengthen AI education pipelines, expand high-speed digital infrastructure, and foster stronger partnerships among industry, academia, and policymakers. Such measures, it said, could help Nigeria close the gap with continental leaders and move closer to the global average of 52.9 points.

Nigeria Holds Untapped Opportunities

Interestingly, while Africa accounts for less than one per cent of the world’s ~90,904 AI companies, Nigeria ranks second on the continent, hosting about 19 per cent of Africa’s 2,400 AI-focused organisations.

PwC described this as a huge opportunity for investment and growth, provided the country addresses the pressing barriers to talent development and infrastructure.

Africa’s AI Market Potential

The report further projects that the African AI market could hit $8.39 billion by 2027, with AI expected to power 40 per cent of industrial use cases. However, the labour market will face significant disruptions, demanding urgent reskilling programmes to prepare workers for new roles.

Economic Outlook Context

The AI Index formed part of PwC Nigeria’s ‘Mid-Year Review and Updates: H2 2025 Economic Outlook’, which also projected a 3.4% economic expansion for Nigeria in 2025.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

