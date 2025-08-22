NFF Neglecting Ex-Internationals, Taribo West Alleges as Rufai’s Family Cries for Help

Former Nigerian international and Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, has publicly criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for what he described as continued neglect of the nation’s football legends. His comments come amid reports that the family of ex-goalkeeper Peter Rufai has been struggling financially.

Naija247news gathered that Taribo made the remarks during a sports programme in Lagos, where he called attention to the dire state of former Nigerian football stars who once brought glory to the country but are now facing hardship without support from football authorities.

According to Naija247news, Taribo revealed that members of Peter Rufai’s family recently reached out in desperation, pleading for financial help to cater to pressing needs. “Rufai’s family was crying for money,” Taribo lamented, expressing frustration at the lack of assistance from the football governing body.

Naija247news understands that Rufai, who was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and the 1998 FIFA World Cup, remains one of the country’s most celebrated footballers. However, his current situation has highlighted what many see as systemic failure by sports institutions to care for former athletes.

Naija247news reports that this is not the first time such allegations have surfaced. In recent years, several ex-internationals, including those who played key roles in Nigeria’s golden era of football, have either died in poverty or struggled with health and financial challenges without support.

Taribo West further called on the NFF and the Ministry of Sports to establish a structured welfare program to cater to the needs of retired footballers who served the nation. “These men gave their all on the pitch. They deserve better than abandonment,” he stated.

According to Naija247news, stakeholders in Nigerian football have reacted with mixed emotions. While some agreed with Taribo’s stance, others pointed to ongoing economic challenges and the need for collective responsibility, including from private sponsors and alumni associations.

Naija247news gathered that discussions are underway within the sports community to create a sustainable pension and insurance scheme for retired athletes, though implementation remains slow.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.