INEC Hands Over Certificates of Return to By-Election Winners

22, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to winners of the National Assembly by-elections held on August 16, 2025. The certificates were handed over to the newly elected senators and members of the House of Representatives at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Winners Receive Certificates

The winners who received their certificates include Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South Senatorial District, Joseph Ikpea of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo Central Senatorial District, and several members of the House of Representatives. The APC dominated the House of Representatives by-elections, with winners including Omosede Igbinedion, Mukhtar Rabi’u Garki, Fidelix Bagudu, and Adesola Ayoola-Elegbeji, while the PDP’s Fola Oyekunle emerged victorious in Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State.

State Assembly Winners

Certificates of Return will also be presented to members-elect of the State Houses of Assembly by Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in state offices. The constituencies include Ganye State Constituency of Adamawa State, Onitsha North 1 State Constituency of Anambra State, and several others in Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Niger, and Taraba states.

New Responsibilities

The newly elected lawmakers are expected to hit the ground running, addressing the pressing needs of their constituents and contributing to national development. As they begin their tenure, they will be expected to work closely with their colleagues and other stakeholders to drive progress and growth in their respective districts and states.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

The outcome of the by-elections and the presentation of Certificates of Return have significant implications for Nigerian politics. The results may influence the balance of power in the National Assembly and state houses of assembly, potentially shaping the trajectory of governance and policy-making in the country. As the winners settle into their new roles, their performance will be closely watched by their constituents and the broader Nigerian public.

The presentation of Certificates of Return marks the final step in the by-election process, officially conferring legitimacy on the winners. As the winners begin their tenure, they are expected to represent the interests of their constituents and work towards the development of their respective districts and states. The by-elections were keenly contested, and the outcome reflects the current political dynamics in the country.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.