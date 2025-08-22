Hilda Baci to Cook Largest Pot of Jollof Rice in Record-Breaking Attempt

22, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci is set to make history again as she prepares to cook the largest pot of jollof rice in the world. The event, scheduled for September 12, 2025, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, promises to be an exciting spectacle that will showcase Nigerian culinary prowess.

A Gigantic Feat

The jollof rice will be cooked in a massive pot measuring six meters in width and six meters in height. This record-breaking attempt is a testament to Hilda Baci’s passion for cooking and her determination to put Nigerian cuisine on the global map. The event is expected to attract food enthusiasts, music lovers, and fans from all over the country.

A Celebration of Nigerian Culture

Beyond the culinary milestone, the event promises to be a cultural festival celebrating Nigerian food, music, and community. With Hilda Baci at the helm, the event is expected to be a grand affair that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend. The chef’s previous Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual has already earned her a place in the annals of Nigerian culinary history.

Building Anticipation

As the countdown begins to September 12, excitement is building among food enthusiasts and fans. Many are eagerly anticipating the event, which promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With Hilda Baci’s reputation for delivering exceptional culinary experiences, expectations are high that this event will exceed all expectations.

Promoting Nigerian Cuisine

Hilda Baci’s record-breaking attempt is not just about cooking the largest pot of jollof rice; it’s also about promoting Nigerian cuisine and culture. The event is expected to showcase the diversity and richness of Nigerian food, music, and art, and will likely attract attention from around the world. By putting Nigerian cuisine on the global map, Hilda Baci is inspiring a new generation of chefs and food enthusiasts.

Hilda Baci’s record-breaking attempt to cook the largest pot of jollof rice is a momentous occasion that will undoubtedly put Nigerian cuisine in the spotlight. As the countdown begins to September 12, food enthusiasts and fans are eagerly anticipating this grand event. Will Hilda Baci succeed in her bid to make history? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain – this event will be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.